Time to shoot up for Prisons

Prisons Woodball Club aim to shoot down opponents when the second round of the Buganda Land Board Woodball League resumes this weekend at IUIU Female Campus, Kabojja.

Prisons lead the men's standings with 23 points, three better than joint second-placed Stroke and Makerere University.

"We need no mistakes this weekend, we should shoot to kill," Team Manager Samson Rugongeza said.

Prisons will open their day with a tricky tie against giant killers Makerere University who boast of revamped Brian Gwaaka and national team player Robert Mutiibwa before facing Makerere University. There will be no rest when they face Ndejje Corporates before concluding the day with a tie against UCU.

"All the games are tricky because even UCU knows us inside out as we share the training grounds," Rugongeza said.

Prisons have a clean bill of health with all their players in top form. They will rely on the newly-appointed national team captain Daniel Apita Olima and left-handed sensation Crescent Rwanyombya, who squeezed himself into the national team.

Hungry Davis Wabusa, Isaac Nabugere, Ladislaus Mudingotto and the experienced duo of Isaac Ariho and Abednego Okello will complete the team that looks to capture their third title in as many seasons.

Mudingotto, who is also the team analyst, expects tight competition especially from Makerere University.

"There’s no game you can take for granted because even MUBs are the party spoilers. Last time we narrowly beat them," he said.

BLB Woodball League

Selected fixtures - Men

Mubs vs Ndejje, 9am

Makerere vs Stroke, 9am

Ndejje vs K'la University, 9am

Mubs vs Prisons, 9am

Makerere vs Prisons, 10am

KIU vs KU, 11:30am

NCWC vs Prisons, 11:30am

KIU vs Ndejje, 12:30PM

UCU vs Prisons, 1PM

Women

KIU vs Stroke, 9am

Ndejje vs Eminents, 9am

Zoe vs MoPS, 10am

Makerere vs KU, 10am

Ndejje vs Stroke, 11am

Mubs vs KIU, 12:30pm