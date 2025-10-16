Titans Edge Kataka in mini-football finale

Kick Zone Recreation Centre in Kiwanga came alive on Independence Day as the grassroots mini-football community league, hosted by Kick Zone Futsal Arena, climaxed in a nail-biting finale.

The tournament, part of Kick Zone Kiwanga’s corporate social responsibility initiative to promote healthy lifestyles, attracted 20 teams from across the community, bringing together veterans and young players alike.

The highlight of the day was the final showdown between Titans and Kataka, which ended 6-5 in favour of Titans. Eric Tugume was a standout for Kataka, scoring four of his team’s five goals, while Allan Oduttu of Seeta Miracle in the Mukono District League netted two for Titans.

Uganda Police FC, which is currently running a nationwide recruitment drive for fans, sent their first team to attend the event as part of their effort to strengthen community engagement. Senior Commissioner of Police (SCP) Timothy Halango, the chairman of Uganda Police, attended as a guest.

"Sports is a key tool for bridging the gap between the police and communities. Events like these allow us to connect with the people in a positive way while supporting grassroots talent," he said.

Presiding as chief guest, AIGP Dr. Hadija Namutebi, the Director of Welfare, Production and Sports, urged the footballers to stay focused and resilient on their journey to success. She reminded the young athletes that even national stars started in community leagues.

“Every star player begins somewhere, often in small community leagues like this one. Dedication, focus, and resilience are what take you from the grassroots to the big stage," said Dr. Namutebi.

Titans captain Charles Ssenyungule was thrilled with the tournament and already has plans for the next edition.

"Winning this trophy is a huge motivation. Next time, we plan to bring in even younger players who could be scouted. We want to keep building talent from the community," he said.

Kick Zone Recreation Centre, part of the Roxberry Pool Club, also operates a healthy club in Kiwanga, providing locals with opportunities to engage in sporting activities and maintain an active lifestyle.