Title race resumes as pool league returns

Determined to maintain grip of their healthy lead at the top of the Nile Special National Pool League, Roxberry will be seeking maximum points in a potentially tricky encounter against Sinkers.

Hot on their heels, Upper Volta will resume their chase with a visit to the modest Club 408 as the league returns following an unnecessary three-week break. These two fixtures are the highlights of a packed weekend of pool action.

Roxberry head into the match without their star player, Joseph Kasozi, who is participating in the Heyball World Masters in China. Upper Volta will also be missing a key player in Caesar Chandiga, who is likewise in China.

Buoyed by a comfortable 14-6 win in the first round, Roxberry will be looking to secure a bonus point in this home fixture.

Roxberry team captain Ibra Ssejemba emphasised the importance of the moment: "We recognise this as a critical stage in the league. Each match will be approached as a final, as even minor mistake can lead to a loss of advantage."

With 75 points, Roxberry leads the table with a nine-point lead over Scrap Buyers in second place. Upper Volta are third with 65 points and a game in hand.

Upper Volta captain Mustapha Bwire, whose team won the first round game against Club 408 11-9 at home, stressed the need for continued effort.

"Closing such a big points gap is always difficult, but we must maintain our winning streak and fight for bonus points," he said.

This objective remains within reach against Club 408, although the home side has recently strengthened their squad.





Mouthwatering ties

In a highly anticipated encounter, Greater Mukono will journey to eastern Uganda to seek revenge against Tororo, while Wakiso City will play host to the youthful E-Play in Nansana.

Meanwhile, draw masters Kireka will have a home fixture against Scrap Buyers, and Adi's top-four ambitions will face a stern test against Pot It in Kireka.

With six men's matches still to be played, the league will continue until June 14th, whereas the women's league season will wrap up earlier on May 31st.

Crowning moment

Defending champions Mukono have the opportunity to win the title this weekend, needing only to avoid defeat against second-placed Skin Samona. Having won the reverse fixture 12-8 at Pacify Hotel, Mukono will be aiming to secure the championship with two games to spare.

"We're going for it. We shall give the game our best to finish the job," said star player Rukia Naiga.

However, they will be without their captain, Amina Faith Nganda, who is recovering from serious injuries sustained in a recent accident. Despite this setback, Mukono boasts a strong enough squad to secure a victory.

They currently lead the seven-team table with 33 points, a seven-point advantage over Skin Samona, while Bob Male trails further behind in third with 19 points.

Sunday's televised match will see both Genesis and Sinkers eager to impress in their first appearance before the cameras.

Genesis captain Sarah Nankindu, fresh off impressive performances in the PAU Grand Open and Women's Day tournament, affirmed their readiness.

"Being on TV motivates us to deliver our best and all the ladies are prepared to shine," Nankindu said. The two sides previously settled for a 10-10 draw in the first round at New Victoria Club in Kireka.

Nile Special Pool League

Sunday, 5:00pm

Ladies

Mukono vs Skin Samona, K'la Arena

Genesis vs She Sinkers, iTaano

Men

Nakawa vs C. Shooters, Karaa Lounge

Mbale vs Capital Night, Oak Bar

Tororo vs Greater Mukono, Da Place

Roxberry vs Sinkers, Roxberry Bar

Club 408 vs Upper Volta, Kesse

Wakiso City vs E-Play, Hashtag

Kireka vs Scrap Buyers, Home Base