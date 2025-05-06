Too close to call, Roxberry cling on to top spot

Five games remain in the Nile Special National Pool League, and the championship is still anyone's guess in a tight three-horse race.

A six-point cushion separates league leaders Roxberry (81 points) from their closest challengers, Upper Volta (75 points), with Scrap Buyers breathing down their necks just one point further back (74). Adi's occupies fourth place but faces a significant deficit, trailing Scrap Buyers by 10 points and Roxberry by 16 points.

Roxberry endured a close call against E-Play on Sunday, eventually winning 11-9. While missing Joseph Kasozi, away at the Heyball World Championships in China, Azali Lukomwa's four frames were vital for Roxberry. Ian Kazibwe, Ibra Ssejjemba, Arnold Ssemukwano and Simon Lubuulwa each added two frames.

However, E-Play's teenage sensation, Junior Asiku, made a mark by winning three frames against Ssejjemba and Lubuulwa as well as a break and finish against Ssemukwano.

Meanwhile, Scrap Buyers dominated Club 408, securing a 14-8 win. Glorious Ssenyonjo and Alfred Gumukiriza each contributed three frames, while Ibra Kayanja won all four of his frames.

In contrast, Tororo Tigers failed to appear for their scheduled match against Upper Volta, resulting in an automatic win for Upper Volta.

In the televised clash from Najjanankumbi, Pot It squandered a comfortable three-goal lead held at halftime, to draw 10-10 against Wakiso City.

Wakiso City displayed remarkable determination after the break, stifling Pot It and limiting them to a mere three goals in the second half.

A visibly frustrated Pot It captain, Peter Goobi, expressed his disappointment after the game.

"We played a strong first half but completely lost our concentration. We were fortunate to even get a draw. Our players need to maintain focus throughout the entire match," Goobi said.





Run in

Roxberry faces a relatively clear title run, with Adi’s this weekend being their main obstacle. Matches against Pot It, Nakawa, Kireka, and Club 408 appear less daunting on paper.

However, captain Ibra Sejjemba cautions against complacency, emphasising that all opponents will be determined.

"We may have an advantage but all teams come with determination at us," Sejjemba said.

For Upper Volta, the title chase is fraught with unpredictable and tough opponents: E-Play, Greater Mukono, defending champions Mbale, fellow contenders Scrap Buyers and Corporate Shooters.

Nile Special National Pool League

RESULTS

Upper Volta 11-0 Tororo

E-Play 9-11 Roxberry

Pot It 10-10 Wakiso City

Sinkers 14-6 Capital Night

Corporate Shooters 8-12 Kireka

Scrap Buyers 14-6 Club 408

Greater Mukono 11-9 Mbale

Nakawa 6-14 Adi's Spot

Pool League title run in

Roxberry

May 11: Adi's Spot (A)

May 18: Pot It (H)

May 25: Nakawa (A)

June 1: Kireka (H)

June 14: Club 408 (A)

Upper Volta

May 11: E-Play (A)

May 18: Greater Mukono (A)

May 24: Mbale (H)

June 1: Scrap Buyers (H)

June 14: Corporate Shooters

Scrap Buyers

May 11: Sinkers (H)

May 18: Tororo (A)

May 24: Greater Mukono (H)

June 1: Upper Volta (A)