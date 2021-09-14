Top hockey sides storm Cup semis

By Makhtum Muziransa More by this Author

Timothy Ntumba and Brian Okodi were in usual fine form scoring eight apiece as Weatherhead eliminated Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Originals with an aggregate first round score of 29-0 in the Uganda Cup played over the weekend in Lugogo.

The two goal getters still managed to make themselves the main story on a weekend where teammate Ashraf Tumwesigye celebrated his birthday and one on which new signings Reid Kiyemba (3) and Maxwell Mugisha (1) from Rockets and City Lions respectively scored in their full debuts.

It was also a weekend where Weatherhead Historicals – running on the rich vein of form for Paddy Kafeero who has scored on three consecutive weekends to earn positive results in the league and Cup – secured a 5-3 aggregate win over Makerere Stingers to book a date with Wananchi in the Cup semis.

The Okodi-Ntumba songs

Okodi scored four in the first match on Saturday and Ntumba managed just two in a 13-0 win. But while the former balanced it out with another four on Sunday, Ntumba hit Originals for six in a 16-0 triumph that booked them a semifinal berth against KHC Stallions on the October 23-24 weekend.

The Stallions needed a lucky goal from Stuart Kavuma as they laboured to a 1-0 win over Rockets on Saturday but stretched their aggregate to 4-1 on Sunday, thanks to a brace from Samuel Mwesigwa and a short corner deflection from Dulf Musoke in a match where they also unveiled new goalkeeper Richard Kaijuka from City Lions.

There was even more for Kampala to rub away the Originals loss as Sandra Namusoke found a late equaliser for KHC Swans against Rhinos on Sunday.

The Swans had won 2-1 on Saturday through Pamela Agaba and Margaret Nassiwa fourth quarter goals, long after Gloria Amony’s opener for Rhinos.

Amony went on to find a third quarter goal on Sunday to level the tie at 2-2 but Namusoke’s 48th minute intervention saved the Swans from a shootout as they secured a semifinal match-up with Deliverance Church of Uganda.

Meanwhile, City Lions felt the impact of losing five players in the ongoing transfer window to Wananchi, who beat them 11-2 on aggregate.

Muhammad Ali scored for City Lions on Sunday but they still lost 3-2 to Wananchi and 11-2 on aggregate. PHOTO/ISMAIL KEZAALA

