Top of the table clash as Sport-S face KAVC

Going by performances of the last few National Volleyball League seasons. KAVC are in unfamiliar territory at the moment.



Second on the log and ahead of record champions Nemostars and last season’s winners OBB.



Only Sport-S are above the five-time champions with the two sides facing off today in their rescheduled fixture from the round.

On 22 points, KAVC are just two behind the leaders and collecting maximum points today would take them top of the log.

But against a Sport-S side yet to lose a single set in eight games, the task at hand is massive. And the Nsambya outfit, aware of KAVC’s threat, will be out to continue with their top form.

“When you look at the table, it shows that they are doing well,” Sport-S middle blocker Dickens Otim told Sunday Monitor ahead of the game.

“We have to be serious and take the game to them,” he added.

Because they have not dropped any set this season, it remains to be seen how the reaction will be when that time comes.

“When you are winning like this, other teams are looking at you. Each one comes trying to get a set first then another and before you know it the game is gone so we have to stay focussed,” Otim noted.

The National Club Championship winners have an embarrassment of riches in terms of squad depth and have had to go through some games of the first round without certain players due to various reasons.

Johnson Rukundo was largely away because of work while players like Michael Mangon had school commitments and barely featured.

Meanwhile KAVC built some consistency to stay within touching distance.

Opposite Geoffrey Onapa was the force for Memory Dube’s charges in the first round, tearing through blocks to give the side the much-needed offence in the absence of Allan Ejiet.

Ejiet will now be expected to be fully available having completed high school last year.

The task of defeating Sport-S is certainly a tough one but if there is a side that has shown progress this season and can pose a threat, it is KAVC.



National Volleyball League

Playing Sunday (Old Kampala)

VVC vs. KCCA -11am

KAVC vs. OBB -3pm