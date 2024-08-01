Top Ugandan players to watch at NSSF KAVC International

August 2-4 will present Ugandan volleyball fans with an opportunity to experience high level competition in the NSSF KAVC International set to be played at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium and Hockey Grounds.

Top teams from Rwanda, Kenya, South Sudan and Burundi are expected in Kampala for the three-day event.

Rwandan champions APR (Men and Women) and runners-up Kepler (men) and Police (women) are all in town and will be among favorites for the trophies.

Police (men) and REG are the other top Rwandan outfits in town for one of East Africa’s biggest competitions.

Uganda’s hopes will be carried by hosts KAVC and a new-look KCCA Volleyball Club side that made the UCU Open final in early July.

Every big tournament comes with big names to look out for and Uganda has several that should catch the eye of those who will make their way to Lugogo for the action.

Kathbart Malinga

Ugandan international Kathbart Malinga will certainly catch the eye when he returns to play volleyball on home soil.

Now plying his trade in Rwanda with Gisagara Volleyball Club, the receiver-attacker is on a short-term contract with Kepler.

He helped the team win the Liberation Cup over the weekend and will be looking to make it two trophies in a space of seven days.

Having been part of the KAVC side that won the tournament in 2018, Malinga will be in familiar territory, playing at home and in an event he has won before.

Malinga was also voted best attacker in 2014 when he helped Sky Volleyball Club win the tournament.

Gideon Angiro

Another Ugandan international plying his trade is Gideon Angiro, who turns out for Rwanda Energy Group (REG).

The former UCU Doves hard hitter joined REG last season as one of the team’s key signings but success for his new side has been hard to come by.

With his ferocious attack, Angiro will be a big part of whatever REG do this weekend in a bid to add some silverware into their trophy cabin.

Sharon Amito blocking.

Allan Ejiet

One of Uganda’s best young talents in the game at the moment is Allan Ejiet, another of those playing in the Rwandan top flight.

Ejiet is contracted with Gisagara but will feature for his parent club KAVC this weekend.

The receiver-attacker has had to juggle studying in Uganda and playing volleyball in Rwanda in the last few months.

His pass and attack will be key aspects added to KAVC as the team looks to ensure the trophy stays in Kampala.

KAVC’s last trophy in their own tournament came in 2018 and Ejiet will be key for the club to roll back the years and celebrate a rare piece of silverware.

Geoffrey Onapa

Opposite Geoffrey Onapa was KAVC’s best player last season and will have to be on top of his game for the hosts to stand a chance of winning.

The height and power in his attack are capable of destabilizing any block and score points for the five-time league champions.

Geoffrey Onapa (attacking) in action for KAVC during the Genocide Memorial Tournament in Rwanda



Sharon Amito

Easily the best middle blocker in the Rwandan league, Sharon Amito is a force to reckon with at the net.

The former Ndejje Elites player has found a home in Rwanda since moving there to play for UTB.

Amito’s net defence helped her side, Police, lift the Liberation Cup last weekend when they defeated APR 3-1 in the final.

At Police, Amito plays alongside another Ugandan receiver-attacker in the shape of Catherine Ainembabazi but the receiver-attacker has been sidelined with injury.

It remains to be seen whether she will get some playing time in Kampala after travelling with the team.

Cosmas Elijah Apunyo

In the new-look KCCA Volleyball Club is another top Ugandan talent that was off the scene last season following a move to play in Burundi.

Cosmas Elijah Apunyo, who helped the now defunct OBB side to the 2022 league title, is arguably the best server in Uganda and will trouble opponents every time he enters the service box.

His pass and ability to score points in attack are the other attributes that make Apunyo stand out of the crowd. KCCA have eyes on competing for top honours in the domestic league and the KAVC International will provide a perfect platform to gauge where they are at in preparation for that.

NSSF KAVC International

Host team: Kampala Amateur Volleyball Club (KAVC)

Dates: July 2-4

Venue: Lugogo