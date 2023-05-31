Towong sets new beach woodball record

Geoffrey Towong has set a new national beach woodball record scoring 32 strokes in 12 gates at the second beach circuit held at Coco Beach, Entebbe on Sunday. He lowered the previous record set in 2017 by a massive four strokes.

It’s a record he never had in mind and was just playing his best yet he jointly won the presidential cash award for the performance of the day alongside Joyce Nalubega.

“I was not aware of the record. When I returned 32 strokes on the scorecard, I was happy but only got the real feel of what it meant when Mutiibwa (Robert) congratulated me,” Towong said.

Mutiibwa, who was on the same scorecard as Towong, held the national record on the sand which he set in 2017 with 36 strokes.

Digel’s Juma Ssembuusi holds the unofficial record having lowered it to 35 strokes during the second national team trials at Coco Beach.

As the lake shores raged with strong white waves on a sunny day, players, most of whom were playing competitively on the sand for the last time ahead of the World Cup in Malaysia in July Towong, who never even made the cut for the team trials, set the bar high.

“I am still very competitive and whenever I get time I will continue to do my best,” the 30-year-old, Ndejje Corporates player, said.

There are no professional woodball players in Uganda and most of them play the sport whenever time allows.

This is the reason Towong has been in and out of woodball. A member of the national team during the second Beach World Cup at Spennah Beach (now Coco Beach) in 2019, he is running personal businesses in Kiryandongo District. He plays woodball intermittently.

“It is the sport that gave me fame. So, whenever I get time I have to play,” Towong said.

This record could be under attack soon as many players continue to be more competitive.

World Cup stars absent

None of the men making the World Cup squad was on the podium for the singles as Towong won the day. Makerere University’s Akram Matovu was second with 34 while Edison Twesigye of Digel was a stroke more to complete the podium places. Israel Muwanguzi and Ronald Mulindwa were absent with other engagements.

But all three podium places for women singles were occupied by World Cup-bound stars. Last year’s MVP Joyce Nalubega of the Ministry of Public Service continued her flawless season with 37 strokes with Lillian Zawedde, the highest ranked player in the world came got silver after recording 38 strokes. Joan Mukoova, was third with 40 strokes.

“I am happy with my form especially as we have a few weeks to the World Cup. I want to be better in Malaysia,” said Zawedde.

Second beach woodball circuit

Selected results

Men’s singles

Geoffrey Towong (Ndejje Corporates) – 32

Akram Matovu (Makerere) – 34

Edison Twesigye (Digel) – 35

Women singles

Joyce Nalubega (Public SVC) – 37

Lillian Zawedde (Ndejje Corporates) – 38

Joan Mukoova (Unattached) – 40

Corporates - men

Raymond Ssemata (Kisubi) – 35

Crispus Mukisa (Bugema) – 47

Hasan Male (Ndejje) – 40

Corporates – women

Noel Babirye (Kisubi) – 44

Deborah Amoding (MoPS) – 44