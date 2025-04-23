Trio crowned at Pacify Easter tourney

Forget the Easter eggs; the real treat in the city last week was the electrifying clash of prospective pool talent as 56 players battled it out in the inaugural Pacify Hotel Easter Championship.

The handicap-based league, which saw participants divided into three groups, culminated in well-deserved victories for Shafique Miiri (Group A), Ronald Sserwanja (Group B) and Emmanuel Maluulu (Group C). The triumphant trio shared a Shs1.5 million cash prize, marking a successful conclusion to the Easter sporting spectacle.

The handicap system ensured closely contested matches across all groups, keeping spectators on the edge of their seats throughout the week-long event.

Saddam Hussein.

The tournament drew a compelling mix of cueists, from seasoned campaigners like Polous Bisaso and Edward Mukasa to the emerging talents such as Uthman Mbuga and Eddie Tumwine, underscoring the rich pool talent in the country.

Speaking at the prize-giving ceremony, the chief organiser, Rehema Nanyondo, highlighted the significance of the championship beyond just competitive play.

"This tournament is not just about celebrating Easter through sport. It serves as a platform for identifying promising male players who will be considered for enrollment in the Skin Samona men's club next season. Currently, Skin Samona only boasts a women's team in the league and we are eager to establish a strong male presence as well," she said.

Skin Samona ladies currently use the Pacify Hotel venue, which also serves as the league grounds for Scrap Buyers.

The tournament was fully funded by Michael ‘Samona’ Kasawuli, the proprietor of Samona Products and Pacify Hotel.

Group C winner Emmanuel Maluulu.

Expressing his delight at the tournament's success, Kasawuli said, "This Easter championship was our way of showing appreciation to our valued clients who frequent our venue. We believe in giving back to the community and what better way than through a sport that brings people together in healthy competition and camaraderie."

Looking ahead, Kasawuli announced that the Pacify Hotel will host another tournament in December to coincide with the Christmas festivities.

Winners

Group A: Shafiq Miiri

Group B: Ronald Sserwanja