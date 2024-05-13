Trio hungry for continued success after April Real Stars Awards joy

Names like Muhammad Shaban and Michael Wokorach are no strangers to the households of many sports enthusiasts in Uganda and across the African continent. These two athletes are proven winners, boasting trophy cabinets brimming with silverware from both local and international competitions. Their leadership abilities on the field are undeniable.

Yet, beneath their impressive track records lies a relentless hunger for even greater success. Whenever they step onto the pitch, they do so with an unwavering determination to excel. Therefore, it came as little surprise when this experienced duo emerged as the ForteBet Real Stars Award winners for the month of April, honoured during a ceremony held at Jude Colours Solutions' offices in Kampala.

Shaban, instrumental in KCCA's resurgence in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) with his tally of 16 goals thus far, surpassed title contenders like Kitara’s Paul Mucureezi and female footballer Sharon Namatovu to clinch the title of best footballer of the month.

"I am humbled by this award," remarked the dreadlocked Shaban. "It fuels my determination to strive even harder. Strikers are measured by their goal count, and I aim to keep scoring."

Smooth sailing.

Meanwhile, Platinum Credit Heathens captain Michael Wokorach exhibited his prowess throughout the month, leveraging his wealth of experience to lead from the front. His standout performance earned him a Man of the Match award against the university side Impis in the Nile Rugby Premiership. Heathens concluded the regular season undefeated, with Wokorach's seamless transition from center to eighth man earning him praise in sporting circles and securing his victory over contenders Emily Lekuru and Yasin Wasswa as rugby's finest.

"I recall winning a similar award back in 2018 when these accolades were in their infancy. Returning to the podium as a victor is incredibly gratifying," stated the amiable Wokorach.

New sensation

In the realm of boxing, 19-year-old Farahat Manirola emerged as a new professional sensation, stepping onto the podium for the first time after a formidable month. He outshone more established figures like Henry Kasujja and Harold Mukuye to claim the title of Best Boxer of the month.

Manirola, nicknamed ‘Nightmare’, made waves with his swift knockout victory against Democratic Republic of Congo's Gael Assuman, propelling him to the top of the Ugandan and African rankings in his super lightweight division.

"No one can impede my progress now," declared Manirola, surrounded by a supportive team adorned in t-shirts bearing his moniker, 'Nightmare.' "I intend to maintain my momentum, confident that more awards like these await me."

Each winner received a plaque and a cash prize of Shs500, 000, with Real Stars Agency Managing Director Isaac Mukasa, Fortebet’s Resty Namugema Mbatidde, and officials from Jude Colour Solutions, led by Henry Zzimbe, presiding over the monthly celebration.

Fortebet Real Stars April Monthly Awards

Boxing: Farahat Manirola

Football: Muhammad Shaban