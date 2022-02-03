Trubish saves face, pays pool association debts

The Pool Association of Uganda has been in a deep financial hole in the past three years with internal bickering exacerbating the Covid-19 situation.

In the past two annual general assemblies, delegates spend gruelling hours-long meetings, hurling insults, investigating one another over transactions and squabbling over allegations of impropriety.

The war of words has been on the longstanding cash prizes of the Betway-sponsored 2018 season which had not been paid until last week during the AGM when their president Bob Trubish ended the spectacle.

An experienced banker, who has two years remaining on his term, Trubish made a cash donation of Shs24.5m, to clear the arrears.

“I saw that the number of clubs in the association was going down and we had many clubs in the past which are no longer part of the association. I realised that some had not received their money. So, I decided to pay that money myself. The only thing I would like to ask from this is let us unite and work together for the good of the sport,” Trubish said.

Gulu Strikers and Club Klein are among the prominent clubs that had withdrawn from PAU activities.

He explains that the money had initially received the money, it was used to facilitate the National Open which is funded by Nile Special. He said that the other money amounting Shs8.5m was removed from the account by the then treasurer Oscar Ocakacon, who was pardoned by the AGM last year.

Trubish says that he wants a clean sheet and a new image.

Moving on

The association passed a resolution to become a federation by the end of the year. It was agreed that as a federation, they will have access to a bigger resource envelope.

The proposed name for registration to the National Council of Sports is Federation of Billiards Sports Associations of Uganda.

According to PAU under the new arrangement, they will be in charge of cue sports such as Chinese Pool, 8-Ball, 9-Ball and snooker. Currently, they have been in charge of only Black Ball, commonly known as the English eight-ball game.

Having passed a Shs850m budget with major focus on All Africa Pool Association (AAPA) events and the prestigious National Open.

Most of the funding is expected from the sponsorship of the National Open which Nile Special could resume as well as government grants. Subscriptions, which have been raised from Shs100,000 to Shs200,000, will also be used to popularise the sport and grow it.