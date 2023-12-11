Trubish wants to live up to his big talk

This was supposed to be a tricky week for the Pool Association of Uganda (PAU) going into the crucial nomination week after the exercise kicked off on Friday.

Having led PAU for six years since 2017 (with a six-month break following an impeachment), Bob Trubish was under scrutiny as chairman of the association. The only path to reclaim his image that was tainted in 2019, was to return as chairman to correct some of the mistakes.

On Sunday, Trubish, accompanied by his sister, and a surprisingly large congregation that had even two of the main critics of his administration; Alfred Gumikiriza and Pius Akampa, picked nomination forms to contest for what should be his third term in office.

It was not really as straightforward as that synopsis might make it appear. Trubish, reinvigorated by the return of the National Open after a five-year hiatus, wants even bigger things in his next term of office.

The presence of most national team players, including lady captain Amina Faith Nganda, men's captain Habib Ssebuguzi, as well as the women's top seeds -- Rashida Mutesi, Rukia Nayiga, Marion Kisakye, and Victoria Namuyanja, among others, in support of his candidature was a big statement.

"As players, we need a leader with a vision to take pool to another level," Nganda said.

Trubish did not mince about his words, especially stating that he was more than determined to change the face of pool.

"There are a number of things I must work on but first of all, I will ensure that the constitution is revamped to be all-encompassing. We also need an active secretariat with full time staff that can enable us to seek more partners. I will also ensure that anyone who misuses the finances of the association is apprehended," Trubish said.

In 2022, Trubish donated Shs24.5m to PAU following misappropriation of funds by some members of the association.

"It's not straightforward but I am willing to try to give the sport a better image," Trubish added.

Although the vote could swing in the favour of Trubish, whose real challenger is yet to be identified, he has a lot of barriers he must slalom through as many structural issues still carry a threat.

It is too early to judge what he will be able to change, especially as pool is fighting to gain federation status, but there are indications that Trubish wants to restore sanity to a federation whose unmarked offices along Kanjokya Street became known to many following the election fever.

More bids

As had been expected, Jimmy Mwere, a tour operator, picked forms expressing interests for the position of vice chairman.

"If I have to change anything about how pool is run, I have to be part of decision making. We need a lot of teamwork to change the sport's corporate image," Mwere said.

Former Samia Bugwe North MP Gideon Onyango also picked the forms on Friday as he bids to stand for the post of treasurer which has so far attracted three people vying to replace David Mugabi. Akampa, who initially expressed interest in challenging Trubish, opted to contest as treasurer too.

The nomination exercise will run until Friday to pave way for the January 27, 2024 elections.

About Trubish

Age: 40 years

Job: Chief Manager HR Business Partnering at Centenary Bank

Leadership: Chairman Pool Association of Uganda

Education: Bachelor of Social Sciences (Mak)

PAU election roadmap

January 27, 2024: Elections

Dec 8-15, 2023: Nominations

December 16-17: Vetting

Dec 18: Publishing eligible candidates

December 20: Campaigns kick off