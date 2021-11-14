True tales of Ugandan pros

Daudi Okello and Cuthbert Malinga have held Uganda’s flag out there in the last few years but Okello is the only one still playing professional volleyball.

The former has played in Rwanda, Turkey and is now exploring new opportunities in South Korea, where he has been for two years until his contract expired just in time for the CAVB African Nations Champs in Rwanda.

The former KAVC opposite put up a show in Kigali and was the tournament’s top scorer. He went on to land another contract in South Korea and is easily the best Ugandan player.

Malinga’s pro career has struggled to flourish and the player is currently in Uganda without a team. It is said Rwandan side Gisagara had trusted him but he signed for the club, got paid and left without meeting his end of the bargain. It is the main reason the player wasn’t considered for the continental championship in Kigali.

For Ongom, his journey from Rwanda to Bulgaria, back to Rwanda and now home has been dominated by short stints and no second chances.

Been There, Done That. Yakan has made himself a name in the region.

The opposite had the opportunity to play at the Africa Clubs Championship recently as he turned out for Rwanda Energy Group but was not retained thereafter.

He was also one of the few stars missing on the Volleyball Cranes team that made history in Kigali, Rwanda by finishing fifth. He missed the tournament to witness the birth of his first-child but still hopes to get another chance with the national team.

Upon his return to Uganda, Ongom joined new side Orange Block Busters (OBB) and intends to help the side challenge for honours while helping develop younger players.