Prime

True tales of Ugandan pros

Winning Feeling. Okello remains Uganda’s biggest volleyball export. PHOTO/AGENCIES

By  EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI

Daudi Okello and Cuthbert Malinga have held Uganda’s flag out there in the last few years but Okello is the only one still playing professional volleyball.
The former has played in Rwanda, Turkey and is now exploring new opportunities in South Korea, where he has been for two years until his contract expired just in time for the CAVB African Nations Champs in Rwanda.
The former KAVC opposite put up a show in Kigali and was the tournament’s top scorer. He went on to land another contract in South Korea and is easily the best Ugandan player.

