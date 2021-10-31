Trump insults Native Americans with Tomahawk Chop at World Series game

 Former president of the United States Donald Trump does "the chop" in Game Four of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Truist Park on October 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Trump was seated in a suite down the rightfield line and was joined by wife Melania in the cheer, which Native Americans have deplored as a racist insult to their culture and heritage.

Former US President Donald Trump performed the controversial "Tomahawk Chop" cheer -- a racist insult to Native Americans -- in support of the Atlanta Braves on Saturday while attending game four of baseball's World Series.

