Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon kit revealed

The kit for the 2025 Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon was launched Thursday afternoon at the Uganda Breweries Limited head office in Kampala.

It is now a matter of time until the world descends on Kasese for the event’s fourth edition, and organizers are up and about putting the final touches.

The kit reveal is usually one of the most anticipated events ahead of the marathon, and this one was graced by Dexta Rapper.

The revealed kit is green in color, honoring title sponsor Tusker Lite, but also reflecting the lush, forested slopes of the Rwenzori Mountains which will be the backdrop for the race.

The shirt design features topographical lines representing the Rwenzori ranges and white silhouette representing the disappearing glaciers of the Rwenzoris.

Beautiful and rare glaciers on the equator are some of the captivating sights runners will take in during the marathon.

Along with the shirt comes a running cap made from lightweight, breathable material with side vents built for that equator sun that is expected in Kasese.

Also in the kit is a running belt for carrying essentials, and a drawstring bag to pack it all in.

Gold medals, engraved with the Equator to mark the unique starting point, will be awarded to everyone who completes the 42km race while those competing in the half marathon will take home silver.

Started in 2022, the Rwenzori marathon will mark its fourth edition on August 23 and Kasese is expected to be a beehive of activity, with up to 6,000 runners from Uganda, East Africa, and beyond expected to grace the occasion.

Recreational runners will have the option of choosing between the 10km Challenge Run and a 5km Fun Run.

Also revealed at the launch was Eddie Kenzo, who will be the headline act at the music show that will happen that night along Stanley Road in the heart of Kasese Town.

Artists like Cindy and Vinka have wowed the crowds in previous editions, and this will be Kenzo’s turn to excite the huge crowd expected.

Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon

Inaugural edition: 2022

Edition: Third

Dates: August 23, 2025

Venue: Kasese