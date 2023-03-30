Twaake to rally fans’ support

Kansai Plascon Uganda has launched a campaign rallying sports fans across all disciplines to actively support their respective teams.

Dubbed Twaake, the campaign seeks to ignite the fire in every fan to show their colours whenever their team is in action.

This platform, the Managing Director, Santosh Gumte, says is an initiative to promote the salient essence of teamwork to the success of any team during both the trying times and glorious days.

“When a team, both the players and fans, truly gels together and works as a seamless unit, the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. Great as the individual pieces may be, they pale in comparison to the whole,” Santosh said.

“That’s why through this Twaake campaign we seek to harness the value of teamwork between the teams and the fans for better results on and off the pitch/oval/court,” said Santosh.

He further divulged that; “A person dressed in purple is merely that; a person dressed in purple. But if there are thousands dressed in purple, that’s a statement. It’s a message. It’s this power of oneness in aspiration that we seek to tap into by urging all fans to turn up for their respective team, to show their colours – Twaake. In sports, this is how you attract people to notice you, fear you or admire you.”

Over the years, Kansai Plascon has been involved in Uganda sports primarily in football and rugby as a major supporter for lower division Kansai Plascon FC and Plascon Mongers Rugby Club.

But in recent years the brand has rapidly stepped up its investment in sports expanding its partnerships to include Vipers SC, Arua Hill, Stanbic Uganda Cup, Uganda Cricket Cranes, Netball She Cranes and Buddu FC.

It is this heavy investment that created the need for a sports campaign that ties together and speaks to all the sports fans of the respective sports disciplines.

“As a brand one of our core drives is to ensure a deeper connection with our customers that our relations may not be merely transactional. We go considerable miles to find out, explore and appreciate their varying passions. This in turn guides the type of partnerships we forge and to what degree,” said Daniel Kayongo, the company’s Brand Manager.

He adds that; “Sports being the great unifier as proven over the years, we have made a conscious decision to connect with our customers in these spaces.

“With the Twaake Campaign, we are giving them a platform to inspire them, re-energize and support their respective teams. This places Plascon side-by-side with its customers in the stands.

“Plascon is also calling on fans to stand up and be counted, through watching the games, filling the stadiums and joining the chants to cheer their teams.”

Through the Twaake Campaign, Plascon has provided a fan-centric platform to inspire action for collective benefit.