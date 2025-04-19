Twins want to inspire others through Namibia trip

Juliet Babirye and Janet Nakato speak with as much enthusiasm as they show on the field of play.

The 18 year old twins were introduced to hockey in 2017 when the now deceased Innocent Mbabali introduced Hope for Sport Hockey Academy.

“The Wananchi boys were told to go and bring more players and our brother Geoffrey Kawiga encouraged us to join,” Babirye shares in this interview conducted after one of their training sessions at Lugogo Hockey Stadium.

“We got the right support from home. We are expected to do our chores but when we cannot, they understand that we have training or a game, especially when we communicate,” she adds.

They took to the game like ducks to water. Amazingly, they grew in skill and relevance to the game at almost the same speed. In 2022, they started playing in the National Hockey League (NHL) under the then new outfit Wananchi HDF (Hockey Dreams Foundation).

Multi-talented

“I believe we were just born talented. It is amazing that we play together and people tell us it is a special thing but we do not read much into it,” Nakato says.

Babirye adds that their abilities stretch to “other sports like football, netball, and handball.”

“We have since stopped playing football. Once in a while you might catch us playing netball or handball but it is rare because we are only supposed to play one sport at school – and for us that is hockey.

“We chose hockey because it looked like the one with better opportunities for us to grow,” Babirye explains.

After completing their Primary School at Naguru Katale, the twins joined City High School to further their studies and develop their hockey.

“In 2023, we finished second in the Kampala District qualifiers for Nationals (Uganda Secondary School Sports Association Games). The school made promises but we still didn’t go for the Nationals,” Nakato shares.

That prompted them to join Kakungulu Memorial in 2024 for Senior Three and to develop their hockey in a more deliberate environment under coach Martin Okello, who also coaches them at club level and is assistant coach of the national teams. They have not looked back since.

National team engagements

Last year, Babirye and Nakato could have made the senior national team for the Zambezi Series held in Lusaka, Zambia. That is how good they are! Unfortunately, they did not have the documents to complete the passport acquisition process.

“We have finally sorted the things that were disturbing us,” Nakato, who plays as forward for her club and could have similar roles in the national team, shares. Her sister is a midfielder.

The two are now part of the U-22 women’s squad that will represent Uganda at the April 18-27 Junior Africa Cup in Windhoek, Namibia. The team has been urged by its coaches Moses Nsereko, Okello, and national technical director Davis Nku (from Trinidad and Tobago) to compete for a podium finish at the competition as that will earn them a ticket to the Junior World Cup at a yet to be determined date later in the year in Chile.

“I want to achieve both individual and team goals. I want to see how the best teams play and how I can improve to get to the level of their players,” Babirye shares while Nakato wants “to learn how to improve my basics, then also build my intermediate skills.”

Complementing each other

Speaking of skills, they confess people always ask them who is better at playing the sport.

“Honestly, we do not know. Even some of our colleagues say they do not know. All I can say is that each of us plays their position well,” Nakato says while her older sister insists that “it is the people that watch us that can tell us.”

Nakato believes they complement each other. Don’t all identical twins?

“We coordinate well. The coach has asked me to help those pushing forward to create and score goals, and then she (Babirye) helps those behind. But if things are not going well at the back, I fall back,” Nakato, who scored 27 goals to finish as top scorer last season, adds.

There was talk from within their circles when they had just started playing in the league that if one of them scored in a match and the other did not, the latter would cry.

“Impossible. I cannot cry because I would be feeling happy for someone,” Babirye says while Nakato describes the narrative as a blatant lie.

Another joke is that they can deliberately confuse people, including the technical officials.

“No. We are not stubborn, maybe Babirye a bit but we also have jersey numbers. Initially I wore No.2 because I believe everything comes in twos, just like us. Also, because everyone deserves a second chance when things do not go according to plan.

But I eventually switched to No.11 because I am inspired by Shafiq (Byamukama – Wananchi midfielder),” Nakato says.

Refining skills. Janet Nakato in training.

Babirye chose No. 5 “because when we were starting, I liked how (former Wananchi defender – now at Weatherhead – Swalik Isabirye) ‘Isa’ used to play.”

League chase

When they return from Namibia, the mission will be to win their maiden league, which Babirye says they “want to win so badly.”

Last year, they were accused of bottling it out of fear in matches against their club’s senior side Wananchi en route to finishing second.

“We do not fear anyone, at least not us here, but we were not prepared,” Nakato says before her sister adds that “I believed that we could beat them but not everyone did at the time. It was a bit discouraging to see it right in the faces of some people that they were fearful and scared before the game.”

HDF has made a clear statement by beating Wananchi 4-2 in the first round of the 2025 NHL. Oh, and before they can conclude the league, they hope to travel to Kakamega for the Federation of East Africa Secondary School Sports Association (Feasssa) Games, where they also feel there is unfinished business with the Kenyans – some of whom they might meet at the junior continental tournament if both countries advance to the business end.

“In Bukedea (last year’s edition), they (Kenyans) felt a bit of the heat. We either drew or lost by a goal in games against them. This time, we are ready to show more,” Nakato says.

Action not words

With her chance to play in Namibia, Nakato hopes “to express my talent to urge more girls to play hockey. Most of them know football, basketball, and netball.

“Some friends ask me what I gain from hockey; I am flexible, fit, gained friends, and bursaries.”

Babirye is no different as she seeks to show doubters “through actions not just by words the benefits of playing the game. My parents do not have to pay fees.”

“People disrespect our sport. Even our brother tells us there is no future here otherwise our coaches would be out there making money. But I believe that if people are not gaining from the sport now, then maybe the chance will fall to us. I don’t like people’s words putting me down.”



