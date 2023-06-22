Two Golds in two days for Feni at Special Olympics

Larry Craig Feni, a talented swimmer with hearing impairment, has achieved outstanding success at the ongoing Special Olympics World Games in Berlin.

Feni secured two medals, winning the gold in the 50m breaststroke event and the 25m freestyle event, solidifying his growing stature in the international swimming arena.

In a breathtaking display of speed, Feni dominated the Level A 50m breaststroke event on Tuesday. With a remarkable time of 31.97 seconds, he left his competitors trailing behind.

Hungarian swimmer Mate Varga claimed the second spot, finishing over six seconds behind Feni, while Andrii Karasychenko from Ukraine secured third place with a time of 39.06 seconds. Feni's exceptional performance marked Uganda's first gold medal in his favoured event.

Feni's pursuit of victory continued in the 25m freestyle event, where he showcased his prowess once again.

Overpowering his closest challenger, Madhav Madan of India, Feni triumphed with a lead of more than two seconds. Payim Mia from Bangladesh secured third place with a time of 14.12 seconds.

Feni was the favorite during the preliminary rounds, clocking an impressive time of 11.99 seconds and further affirming his position as a formidable competitor.

Swimming coach Sam Kiggundu expressed his unwavering confidence in Feni's abilities, praising his exceptional form and foreseeing more success for the talented athlete.

"Feni is an extraordinary swimmer with exceptional form. I have confidence in his abilities, and I firmly believe that he will continue to achieve great things," Kiggundu said.

Feni's remarkable achievements add to his previous double gold medals for Uganda at the 2019 World Games held in the United Arab Emirates.

Special Olympics World Games

50m Breaststroke - Level A

Larry Feni (Uganda) - 00:31.97

Mate Varga (Hungary) - 00:37.33

Andrii Karasychenko (Ukraine) - 00:39.06

25m freestyle - Level A

Larry Feni (Uganda) - 00:11.93

Madhav Madan (India) - 00:13.78