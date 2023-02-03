Two-tier table tennis league starts Sunday

The top 20 table tennis players will brace themselves for a two-tier league that starts at the MTN Arena-Lugogo Sunday.

Seed One to Seed 10 will compete for honours in the Super League while Seed 11 to Seed 20 will compete in the Second Division for about six months, before the relegation and promotion play-offs, which will take a month.

The Super League winner will bag Shs1.5m cash prize, while the runner-up will take Shs1m. Meanwhile, the Second Division winner will receive Shs1m.

Imran Luyooza, Max Wenka (Mbogo College), Juma Wabugoya, Sam Mbabazi Ankunda (Nakasero) and Phillip Napokholi, are among the top seeds expected on the table among the men, while Rita Nakumitsa is expected to use her 2022 Commonwealth Games experience against: Pervin Nangonzi, Amina Nampeera, Ivy Nekesa, and teenage sensation Jemima Nakawala.

“We want our players to have regular activity and up their standards, because if you lose today, you train harder to avoid another loss next weekend,” said Uganda Table Tennis Association president Robert Jjagwe.

“We also want table tennis to have regular news and tv presence to attract sponsorship in the future.”

The games played every Sunday 12 to 2pm will air live on NBS Sport. Jjagwe said UTTA’s engagements with the sponsors are promising but currently, the association is using the Shs69m meant for the Commonwealth Games in July and August 2022 but was remitted in December.