UCU champions

A rare goal from defender Bridget Nabisaalu was the difference as Uganda Christian University (UCU) subdued a spirited Kampala University to win the women’s football title at the ongoing Eastern Africa University Games at Ndejje, Luweero District. Kyambogo routed Kenyatta University 4-0 to take the bronze.

An inspired Nabisaalu, who was a cog in the defence throughout the tournament, headed past Adeke in the 33rd minute from a set piece to grant UCU Lady Canons their second East African trophy since 2016.

UCU coach Christian Magoba, who had only 13 players, two of whom suffered injuries in the opening game, hailed Nabisaalu’s character.

“Those are crucial moments and you need big game players,” Magoba, whose leading scorer Sandra Kisakye was silent in the tense final, said.

UCU did all the defending for the remaining spell and KU, who were exhausted from the morning semifinal, missed a chance to equalise from the penalty when Rhoda Nanziri hit the upright.

“We gave our best but the players were obviously fatigued. We played 40 minutes in the semis and the game ended just after midday and then we played the final at 4pm,” Michael Kalyesubula, the head coach of KU, said.

UCU had beaten Kyambogo 4-1 to reach the finals with a decimated squad while KU eliminated Kenyatta in the other semifinal winning 3-0.

Bugema shock Nkozi

Bugema University men’s football team continued to upset the odds after they booked a final place eliminating University Football League champions Uganda Martyrs Nkozi on penalties.

Bugema, who have been grinding out 1-0 victories in the knockout games, won the penalty lottery after Nkozi missed two kicks from the spot to the joy of Bugema fans.

Ndejje fell to a spirited IUIU in the other semifinal losing 5-4 on penalties after a goalless 90 minutes.

IUIU will now meet Bugema in the final while Ndejje and Nkozi have a medal fight for bronze in the other morning fixture.

Final dice

All eyes today will be on the overall title as the curtains draw close for the 12th edition of the Eastern Africa University Games at Ndejje University, Luweero District.

The penultimate day of the games was all about strategy and giving your best as the athletes battled for medals.

With the much anticipated athletics moved to Bombo Military Barracks in the afternoon, action was mainly in basketball, handball, woodball, goalball and football for most of the morning.

Ndejje seems well positioned for the overall trophy as they dominated in karate scooping a total of 14 medals, nine of them gold to defy KIU's surge. KIU obtained 13 medals overall with five gold.

This took Ndejje to an accumulated 36 medals overall in karate, taekwondo and swimming.

The Kenyans were dominant in the martial sports as Kenya Methodist University, won the women category. Kenyatta and Kisii took the other medals.

Woodball medals were decided on the final day after an open first two days.

The Kenyans were furious taking gold in the women doubles and mixed doubles. Faith Onyango and Dorcus Gaki paired to send Shakira Nabirye and Anitah Nyesige to the silver medal position while KIU's pair of Charlotte Atukunda and Phionah Nakisige took bronze.