UCU dominate Ndejje in league

The National Volleyball League action over the weekend pitted two universities against one another. Uganda Christian University and Ndejje University had their men’s and women’s teams facing off for bragging rights.

And in the end, it was the Mukono based institution that left the Sport-S Grounds in Nsambya with two victories. First, it was the UCU Lady Doves who shocked Ndejje Elites in a five-set thriller.

Juma Osunge’s troops got out of the blocks early to take the first set 25-22, with Ndejje struggling to get the right pass. The Elites would respond in a tightly contested second frame (30-28) to level matters as UCU failed to close it.

The Lady Doves, led by the attacking prowess of Praise Kirabo, and Daphine Kinobe, reclaimed their lead in the third set (28-26) to leave Ndejje in a tight spot.

Ndejje Elites’ Pearl Akankunda (L) and Daphine Mpumwire (R) combine to block UCU’s Brenda Karigirwa during Saturday’s match.

With their backs against the wall, Ronald Kitosi’s charges paced the serve in the fourth set and that troubled UCU’s pass. The Ndejje forced a decisive set but it was UCU that took it 15-12 for a rare win over the 2022 champions.

“We faltered a little and failed to close sets otherwise we should have won it in straight sets,” Osunge told Daily Monitor after the game. “I think there was a bit of pressure on the girls because Ndejje is a tough team but I’m glad we managed to get the win,” he added.

The result is Ndejje’s second loss of the season, having fallen to KCB-Nkumba in the season opener. UCU Doves recovered from the 3-0 loss to Elyon in the opener with maximum points (3-1) against the Ndejje Sharks.

Saturday’s match of the day saw Nemostars fight hard to defeat KAVC 3-2. KCCA women’s Volleyball Club beat KAVC Ladies 3-0 to make it two wins in a row.

National Volleyball League

Serie A

Results

Men

Ndejje 1-3 UCU

Nemostars 3-2 KAVC

Women

KCCA 3-0 KAVC