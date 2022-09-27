UCU, She Afru optimistic after first wins in netball league

Uganda Christian University (UCU) and Africa Renewal University (She Afru) on Saturday registered their first wins in the national netball league at TLC grounds in Kamwokya.

In the first game of the day in Kamwokya, newly promoted side She Afru easily walloped league mainstays Posta netball club 43 -25 to bag their first win in the first division league.

The team started on a high, scoring 12 goals while Posta only managed four in the first quarter. At half time She Afru was leading by 26-10 before the final two quarters that they still dominated to emerge victorious.

She Afru players believe it is their hard work that saw them register a white wash against Posta that has been in the league for a long period of time.

“It has been a good game, it has shown that our hard training has paid off and it has given us a good start. We expect to win the rest of our fixtures against other opponents in order to keep in the league,” said She Afru captain Shamim Nabunnya.

Likewise coach Charles Okwi believes his team will be among the best performers in the league.

“Our aim was winning our first fixture in the league and now that we have made it, we are going to train harder and win more fixtures so that we keep in the league,” he said.

Posta Netball team defender Prossy Nabbanja blamed their dismal show on lack of preparedness.

“Our players were not that prepared for the game, most of them travelled from very far to join us for the game. We struggled at the start of the game and only caught up with our opponents when it was already late. We shall prepare better for the next fixtures,” she said.

In the second fixture of the day, UCU showed dominance against another newly promoted side Mutelx that they easily defeated 46-32 goals.

The team that had a difficult start the previous season and has also lost some of their prominent players to other clubs after they graduated last year, believes through the league, they will live unto their expectations.

“We are a team that grooms youngsters, winning this game has given us more courage to work harder and keep ourselves in the league,” said assistant coach Emmanuel Kibirige.

The league returns on Saturday with more fixtures in Kamwokya.





Saturday Results





She Afru 43- 25 Posta