Uganda aims bigger with Islamic Games

The World Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG) began two decades ago with a primary goal of strengthening Islamic companionship and reinforcing the values of Islam primarily to the youth.

With the changing dynamics of the global landscape powered by geopolitics hinged on interests, these Games are seeking to rise higher.

2025 hosts Saudi Arabia are promising the biggest ISG in history when they stage the sixth edition next month under the umbrella of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA).

Uganda is among the 57 nations which subscribe to the quadrennial showpiece and will compete at the November 7-21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

All year, the government through the National Council of Sports (NCS) has prioritized them on their calendar with Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) preparing a 37-athlete team for the trip to the Middle East.

The championship is a part of the global and continental events set to consume a part of the Shs3.85b in the national budget.

“We have the World Islamic Solidarity Games to be held in Saudi Arabia among others but also, we will support with qualification among others but also will support the qualification of a number of our teams qualifying for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics and Paralympic Games,” said NCS general secretary Patrick Ogwel in a recent interview.

“Uganda’s goal is to win medals, and represent the country as an Islamic Nation,” UOC’s Jonathan Wangolo, who is the Riyadh team-bound administrative personnel told this paper.

Uganda, whose contingent will be led by Sadiq Nassiwu, will be among the 27 nations set to compete at this championship and the mission is a yardstick ahead of the imminent bigger championships.

The East African nation is ranked 27th on the all-time medal table with 11 medals, of which nine were won at the 2021 edition held in Konya, Turkiye three years ago.

“These Games are a great opportunity for the athletes to test themselves with some of the best athletes in the Islamic Solidarity Countries giving them an opportunity to evaluate themselves in preparation for the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games and LA 2028 Olympics,” said Wangolo.

“Some athletes will use these Games to earn points which give them a higher chance of qualification for the Games.”

Of the 19 disciplines on offer across four venues in Riyadh, Uganda will feature in aquatics, athletics, boxing, weightlifting, para-weightlifting and table tennis with federations determining the selection criteria.

“The Islamic Solidarity Games organizers provided a list of sports which would take part in the Games. For some of the sports, the allocation of slots were open while others were through ranking which was provided by the International Federations (IFs),” added Wangolo.

In Konya, Abel Chebet won silver over the 5000 metres and gold over the 10000 metres events while Kirabo Namutebi bagged silver in the women’s 50 metres freestyle event.

Uganda’s best competitor was para-swimmer Husnah Kukundakwe who pocketed six medals; two golds in the 100 metres breaststroke (SB4-SB9) and 200 metres individual medley (SM5-SM10).

Prince Faisal bin Fahd Sports City Stadium will be the epicentre of the Games.

Kukundakwe, who has a congenital limb impairment with no right lower arm, also bagged silver medals in the 50 metres freestyle (S4-S10), 400 metres freestyle (S6-S10) and 100 metres backstroke (S6-S10) and an additional bronze in the 100 metres freestyle (S4-S10).

Unlike Konya where only Chebet competed, Uganda Athletics (UAt) this time has more slots with some athletes set to complete their track seasons in Riyadh.

The quartet of sprinter Shida Leni, middle-distance runners Tom Dradriga, Knight Aciru and Halimah Nakaayi, an 800 metres silver medalist from 2017, competed recently at the Tokyo World Athletics Championships and they now eye medals in Riyadh.

For disciplines like weightlifting, the ISG holds a key place as athletes have a chance to score ranking points in the build-up to the LA Olympics.

ABOUT THE ISLAMIC SOLIDARITY SPORTS ASSOCIATION

The Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA) is an independent organization affiliated to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). It has its headquarters in Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia, with a membership of 57 countries.

It aims to support all athletes and develop sport across its member countries through programs and projects, and organizes the multi-sport Islamic Solidarity Games every four years.

2025 ISLAMIC SOLIDARITY GAMES

Host city: Riyadh

Country: Saudi Arabia

Nations: 57

Events: 19 sports

Opening: Nov 7, 2025

Closing: Nov 21, 2025

UGANDA AT 2025 ISG

Athletes: 37

Total Contingent: 68

Chef de Mission: Sadiq Nassiwu

Disciplines: Aquatics, Athletics, Boxing, Para-weightlifting, Table tennis, Weightlifting

UGANDA’S MEDALS AT THE ISG

2005 Mecca: Boniface Kiprop (10000 Metres Bronze)

2017 Baku: Halimah Nakaayi (800 Metres Silver)

2021 Konya: Abel Chebet (5000 Metres Silver & 10000 Metres Gold), Kirabo Namutebi (50 Metres Freestyle Silver), Husnah Kukundakwe (100 Metres Breaststroke SB4-SB9 Gold, 200 Metres Individual Medley SM5-SM10 Gold, 50 Metres Freestyle S4-S10, 400 Metres Freestyle S6-S10 Silver, 100 Metres Backstroke S6-S10 Silver, 100 Metres Freestyle S4-S10 Bronze)