Uganda Aquatics ushers in new leadership

Construction of a home was top of the agenda as Moses Mwase got an extended four year term to lead the ‘new’ Uganda Aquatics (UA).

Previously known as Uganda Swimming Federation (USF), the domestic aquatics governing body had to re-brand following a requirement from the world governing body, which also changed name from Fina in 2022.

While most countries easily rebranded, Uganda had to almost fully re-write its constitution as there was a new national Sports Act 2023, which required re-establishment of structures and active presence of sports bodies in at least 50 percent of the districts in Uganda.

Mugisha returns

On Saturday, UA went to the polls conducted by lawyer Kenneth Akampurira as returning officer and one where most of the leaders of the previous regime were returned unopposed. Peter Mugisha, who lost to Mwase in a battle for presidency in 2021, also returned to the executive committee (excom) as vice president (administration) – a position he held when Donald Rukare, current president of the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) and Commonwealth Games, was still president.

Tonnie Kasujja, Max Kanyerezi, Florence Nakakawa all returned as vice president (technical), general secretary, and treasurer respectively at the event graced by National Council of Sports (NCS) sports officer James Kasumba and UOC general secretary Beatrice Ayikoru.

Mary-ann Isabirye, who had been appointed as assistant general secretary when Albert Shinosuke left for further studies, was also elected to the same position while Elizabeth Kabahenda, who had previously served as an appointed competitions secretary, is now the women’s representative.

Nyonyintono leads changes

Peter Buvumbo, formally, an excom member, returned unopposed as regional representative for Kampala while Mubarak Semanda, coach of Starlings, came in as western region’s representative.

Erick Kisero, also a former excom member, withdrew his candidature as representative of the central region but the delegates asked for him to have a change of heart and also asked the excom to invoke article 14.4(8) of UA’s constitution to appoint him to the excom.

“Since we have two good candidates, can we have the one that does not win also appointed to one of the vacant positions,” coach Abel Ddamulira, who represented Aqua Akii Swim Club, said during the election of the northern region representative between eventual winner Asumani Nyonyintono and Mary Kezia Mukama, a coach and former swimmer.

Nyonyintono, a lawyer and parent at Sailfish Swim Club, won 13-8 and has promised to use his links to secure land for construction of a swimming pool. He brings his experience from his days at Fufa (2009-2015), where he served as a member of the disciplinary committee that banned then Uganda Super League Kavuma Kabenge for 11 years in 2012.

Kyambogo land

“We are in advanced stages of accessing land in Kyambogo (University) where we are working with the UOC, which has Anoca (Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa) sponsoring an office building and also supporting the construction of a swimming pool. Yesterday (Friday), we signed an agreement with World Aquatics which requires us to lay ground for the construction of a pool before December 31,” Mwase said as he also revealed further talks with Makerere University and Uganda Christian University over the same.

Meanwhile, Kasujja said, the expansion of the federation to the rest of the country will call for “technical advancements to follow-up developments, training of more coaches and officials to handle the increased capacity, four-year calendars to help athletes prepare for events they want to attend.”

Uganda Aquatics – Executive Committee

President: Moses Mwase

Vice president (administration): Peter Mugisha

Vice president (technical): Tonnie Kasujja

General secretary: Max Kanyerezi

Assistant general secretary: Mary-Ann Isabirye

Treasurer: Florence Nakakawa

Western region representative: Mubarak Semanda

Northern region representative: Asumani Nyonyintono

Kampala region representative: Peter Buvumbo



Women representative: Elizabeth Kabahenda