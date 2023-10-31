Uganda battle for semifinal slot against South Africa

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA. There are 15 goals between Uganda and Zimbabwe as they vie for a place in the semifinals of Africa’s men’s hockey Olympic Qualifiers at the University of Pretoria, South Africa.

Both sides sit on three points and entertain better ranked sides in South Africa and Nigeria respectively. Uganda has a goal difference of positive four while Zimbabwe are on negative nine after a 10-0 loss to the hosts and a 2-1 win over Uganda.

Nigeria can enter the Mathematics if they beat Zimbabwe, who actually need just a draw to make the semis. But they are currently on -11 goal difference.

Fortunately, for Uganda, the mission is made easier as Nigeria and Zimbabwe will play in the afternoon six hours before the Hockey Cranes entertain the hosts.

Meanwhile, members of the contingent spent part of their rest day yesterday visiting the Uganda High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa.

The group of 12 led by UHA president Phillip Wafula met with the Head of Mission His Excellency Paul Amoru, Defense Advisor Brig. General Edson Muhanguzi, and third secretary Charity Natukunda.

Visit to the Embassy

The Ambassador and General explained Uganda’s relationship with South Africa and the current government’s role in fighting apartheid during the 90s plus the economic and social opportunities that have united the two states since.

“Thank you for showing a strong attachment to your country by sparing time to come here,” the Ambassador said.

“As an Embassy, we are trying to sign an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with the government, through the Ministry of Education and Sports to see how we can support sports.

Recently, the South African netball federation expressed willingness to send Uganda a court,” H.E Amoru said as he also challenged the hockey association to spread the game to all regions in the country.

“Platforms like these (Olympic Qualifiers) are good for advancement. You can never know who is watching. So as you play for your country, you want to advance and be taken up by a club,” Amoru advised the players that were represented by their captains Emmanuel Baguma, Bosco Ochan, Stewart Kavuma plus defender Jordan Mpiima and midfielder Colline Batusa.

GROUP A FIXTURES

Wednesday

Nigeria vs. Zimbabwe, 3pm