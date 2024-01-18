Uganda duo off US for MLB pro career

If you think that success will lower its standard to accommodate you, you can’t be more wrong. This was the message stressed to a pair of prospective baseball players as they bid farewell to the Allen VR School in Mpigi.

Only three Ugandans are on the radar of the lucrative Major League Baseball (MLB), and although none is a major yet, more youngsters are knocking at the gates.

This week, Allan Ajoti was the third Ugandan baseball player under the Allen VR School in Mpigi to become an international signee at the Los Angeles Dodgers with hopes of playing professionally. The others on the conveyor belt are Ben Serunkuuma and Umar Male.

An emotionally charged family event where Ajoti’s mother, a sugar plantation worker at Lugazi, thanked the school for taking up her son to an alien sport she never knew as a girl until her son played it.

Ajoti will be joined to the US by Joel Mukasa, who secured an athletic scholarship with the University of St Thomas in Houston.

Bay steps

Ajoti, who began playing baseball while a student at Lugazi East Primary School as a U12 pupil, will sign as a catcher. The 18-year-old will report to the LA Dodgers Dominican Republic complex, Campo Las Palmas, in Santo Domingo next week to start his path into professional baseball.

According to Will Nolden, the assistant Director, Africa Operations of the LA Dodgers, this is the first of the six levels of Minor League Baseball, before Ajoti signs a professional contract.

Male and Serunkuma, the other African born players in the Dodgers organisation are scaling the heights already since signing in 2012.

Serunkuma has already reached level three while Male reached as high as Level 5.

"The hard work you have put in has paid off. It's now up to you. You are going to play; you're not going to be favoured if you're to fulfill your dreams. Teams don’t sign friends, they sign men who are going to work," Henry Odong, his youth coach at Lugazi Mehta School, said.

Players under such an arrangement to become pros, play at least 160 games of more than two and a half hours a season and when they become majors, they play for at least five years on a league average salary before they get professional contracts.

According to Nolden, this is just the first step for Ajoti, a boy who wept throughout his speech out of excitement. Lauded as a passionate player, these are just baby steps.

“Scouts ensure that the kids get the opportunity to receive a scholarship at AVRS. You have shown competence and enthusiasm and it now comes down to you to make the best of this opportunity,” Nolden said.