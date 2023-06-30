Uganda finishes 30th at Lacrosse World Championships

In a disappointing turn of events, Uganda's lacrosse team concluded their journey at the 2023 World Lacrosse Men's Championship in San Diego, finishing 30th overall after a defeat against Denmark in their final placement game. Despite their best efforts, Uganda was unable to secure a victory throughout the tournament.

In a rematch of their previous encounter in Pool B, Uganda faced a formidable Danish squad on Friday morning. The match proved to be a closely contested battle, but Denmark ultimately emerged victorious with a 7-5 score line. Goalkeeper James Robertson displayed exceptional skill, making nine saves while Lou Lillelund shone for Denmark with a remarkable hat trick.

Uganda showed promise early on, trailing the Danes by a single goal in the first period. Martin Komakech initiated the team's first clear attempt, only to be met with a turnover.

Denmark seized the opportunity, and with an assist from Nick Skeffington, Aksel Olsen found the back of the net, securing the Europeans' opening goal.

Uganda managed to respond before the conclusion of the first period, as Arron Iyaleng scored a goal, narrowing the gap to 3-1 in Denmark's favor.

However, Denmark solidified their dominance by halftime, leading 5-1. Swaibu Meliga managed to net Uganda's second goal, but the Danes maintained a commanding position.

Despite a valiant effort in the last period, where Uganda scored three goals, it proved insufficient to catch up with Denmark, who ultimately secured the 29th position in the tournament.

Reflecting on the challenging tournament, the Lacrosse Cranes coach Patrick Oriana remained undeterred.

"Amidst the stiff competition we faced in this tournament, the Lacrosse Cranes will continue to rise as we prepare for the battles yet to come," Oriana said.

Uganda, as the African representatives at this prestigious event, may have faced setbacks in San Diego, but their spirits remain high as they continue to grow and develop in the world of lacrosse.

The Uganda Lacrosse Association holds the distinction of being one of the three National Governing Bodies (NGBs) for lacrosse in Africa, recognised by World Lacrosse. In addition to Uganda, Ghana and Kenya also hold Associate Member status within the organisation.

World Lacrosse Championship

Uganda's performance

June 23: Uganda 0-18 Japan

June 24: Uganda 5-13 France

June 25: Wales 17-4 Uganda

June 26: Denmark 9-2 Uganda

June 27: Uganda 2-15 New Zealand

June 28: Uganda 1-13 Switzerland