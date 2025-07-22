Uganda geared up for inaugural Anoca School Games

Athletes have been urged to use the inaugural Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (Anoca) School Games due July 26 – August 5 as a stepping stone for bigger opportunities.

The messages of motivation to the participating athletes from across nine disciplines came with different examples from National Council of Sports (NCS) general secretary Bernard Patrick Ogwel, Commissioner for Physical Education at the Ministry of Education and Sports Rev. Canon Duncans Mugumya, and Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) assistant general secretary – also team chef de mission – Lydia Dhamuzungu, at the flag off ceremony held at Copper Chimney Restaurant in Lugogo on Monday.

“Anoca came together with ISF (International School Sports Federation) to have these games and as you plan to participate, remember that athletes that excel will be pushed further to participate in the Youth Olympics (in Dakar, Senegal in November 2026),” Dhamuzungu said.

Ogwel added that since these are U-17 games, they form one of the best platforms for those targeting to also compete at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

“Government is on the right track to support sports. We have the right legal regime and also the mandate to provide what is required for national teams. I want to congratulate USSSA for leveling the ground because the school system as it is, is a good platform for identification and development of talent.

“Last year at the Olympics, we paid athletes $300 (about Shs1.08m) per day for 20 days in allowances and also put prize money of Shs100m for gold, Shs50m for silver, and Shs30m for bronze.

“We also have a rewards and recognition programme in which we have highlighted which medals to be rewarded. So this is a message for you to recognize these (Anoca) games as a stepping stone for you to clear your agenda and prepare your future as an athlete,” Ogwel told the athletes who will compete in football, beach soccer, beach volleyball, badminton, lawn tennis, table tennis, basketball 3x3, athletics, and swimming.

“I urge you to carry our flag high, think beyond your schools, and be disciplined. If there is a decision that goes against you at this level in Algeria, are you going to resort to what happened (violence during their USSSA Boys Football Championships in Ngora in May) between Jipra (Jinja Progressive Academy) and (St. Mary’s) Kitende? We will not follow you if they arrest you for indiscipline,” Mugumya warned.

Swimmer Paula Nabukeera, from British School of Kampala, and Buddo SS leader Dickson Baraza were named the team captains.