Uganda hold Ghana in hockey Africa Cup of  Nations

Goal getter. Timothy Ntumba in action against Ghana. PHOTO/MAKHTUM MUZIRANSA

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

Africa Cup of Nations

M: Ghana 1-1 Uganda 

40' Timothy Ntumba (penalty corner goal)

Timothy Ntumba converted a 40th minute penalty corner to help Uganda draw 1-1 with hosts Ghana in their pool A opener at the Africa Cup of Nations in Accra.

