Prime

Uganda in favourable draws for hockey Nations Cup

Paula Kibwika (L) and Winnie Alaro go through their defensive drills. PHOTO/ MAKHTUM MUZIRANSA

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

The Hockey She Cranes have been drawn against favourites and six time winners South Africa plus Namibia and Zimbabwe

Women

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.