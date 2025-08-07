Uganda in medal fest in Lagos

Uganda reaped gold, a silver and three bronze medals as the 2025 ITTF African Youth Championships climaxed inside the Sir Molade Okoya Thomas Indoor Sports Hall in Lagos, Nigeria Sunday evening.

Jemimah Nakawala and Judith Parvin Nangonzi enhanced their golden hopes by beating Egyptian pair Younes Mariam and Elbasoumy Habiba 3-1 (14-12, 10-12, 11-6, 11-7) in the under-19 girls’ doubles semifinal.

But the duo lost the final 3-0 (8-11, 3-11, 8-11) to another Egyptian pair of Malak Abdelshakour and Nour Zaki to settle for silver.

Despite winning the first game 13-11, preteen brothers Sharif Nsereko and Joseph Sebatindira also lost the under 15 boys’ doubles semifinal to Egyptians Sameh Asser and Abdelhalim Mohammed 3-1 (13-11, 6-11,9-11,6-11).

Earlier on, Nsereko, the only Ugandan in the singles semifinal, fell to Algerian Bilel Zouitene 3-1 (13–15, 9–11, 4–11).

In the under 15 mixed doubles, Nakawala and Sebatindira dropped out at the quarterfinals on Friday, against Algerians Aylan Goudjil and Tania Morice 3-0, but Nsereko and Patience Anyango bagged at least bronze after a narrow 3-2 semifinal loss to Nigerian duo Tobi Adebakin And Aishat Rabiu.

The silver and three bronze medals harvested on the final day followed the gold medal won by Nakawala, Patience Anyango and her elder sister Patra Nasirumbi in the Under-15 girls’ team event midweek.

Now the players turn focus on the African Cup which started Monday.

