Uganda in short course Worlds relay debut

Kirabo Namutebi had an uncharacteristic lukewarm performance in yesterday’s women’s 50m breaststroke at the ongoing World Swimming (25m) Championships at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Swimming in lane five of heat four with an entry time of 33.25 seconds, Namutebi was seeded as top two in her heat and has been in national record sinking form from since August, but starting out the championship for her country, she clocked 33.35 to finish 5th.

Namutebi, however, has a chance to redeem herself when the entire Ugandan team takes part in the 4*50m mixed freestyle relay.

The Russia-based swimmer will be joined by her brother Tendo Mukalazi, Taiwan-based Avice Meya and US-based Jesse Ssengonzi as Uganda fields its first ever relay team in the championship.It is a chance for Ssengonzi and Meya, who do not have freestyle events to test themselves in the race.

For Ssengonzi, it is an even busier day as he attempts the 100m butterfly.

The only other time a Ugandan swimmer did this event at the short course Worlds was in 2016 in Windsor, Canada where Arnold Kisulo clocked 1:04.28.

Kisulo also has Uganda’s best 50m fly time at these championships with 27.35 from Windsor and will therefore be Ssengonzi’s target when he goes for the two lanes on Sunday.