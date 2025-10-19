Uganda ladies win, S. Africa dominate Ultimate Pool

With barely 10 minutes left on the clock, Uganda’s men were in control of their destiny. Leading 10–8, they needed just three more frames to claim continental glory at the Ultimate African Pool Championship. But a determined South Africa fought back with two quick frames to level the game at 10-all, setting up a nerve-shredding finale at eBundu Lodge in Mpumalanga.

As tension mounted, South Africa’s Thami Jabavu punished Uganda’s star man Caesar Chandiga with a ruthless break-and-finish, flipping the momentum in favour of the hosts.

Uganda clawed back through Joseph Kasozi, but the pendulum kept swinging. Substitute Ian Kazibwe offered hope when he cleared all reds, but heartbreak followed as he missed a tight black near the cushion—an opening that tournament MVP Joseph Aden clinically converted.

With the tie poised at 12–12 and one frame to decide the champions, Uganda’s fate rested with Azali Lukomwa, the best qualifier, against Thami Jabavu.

The South African played a tactical masterclass, snookering Lukomwa thrice before seizing his chance to pot the final black. South Africa erupted in celebration, sealing their first-ever Ultimate African Pool men’s team title with a 13–12 victory.

Azali Lukomwa in action during the final frame at the Ultimate African Pool Championship 2025 in Mpumalanga, South Africa. Uganda finished second behind South Africa losing on a decider.



"This was a big moment for us. Uganda are always tough opponents, but we kept believing,” said Aden, who led the hosts’ comeback and was later named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

Uganda’s stand-in captain, Kasozi, was gutted.

"Sport can be cruel. We gave it everything and led for most of the match. Losing by a single frame hurts,” he said.

Uganda’s last men’s team title came in 2006 during the All Africa Blackball Championship on home soil.

Ladies reign supreme

While the men fell short, Uganda’s women reaffirmed their continental dominance with a resounding 13–1 victory over Namibia in the final.

Both women’s teams had automatically qualified for the final as only two teams showed up, but Namibia were no match as they were swept aside with clinical precision.

Uganda Ladies pose for a group photo after winning the Ultimate African Pool Championship in Mpumalanga South Africa to emerge African Champions.



In the singles event, Uganda’s 2022 African champion Rukia Naiga once again proved unstoppable. She defeated her younger sister Rashida Mutesi in the Life Two semifinal before beating team captain Amina Faith Nganda twice to claim both first and second positions — a rare feat that also earned her the MVP award.

“I’m grateful for this performance. Facing my teammates was tough, but it’s special to win again for Uganda,” said Naiga, who now sets her sights on winning the national open title in December.

Uganda’s contingent is expected to return home aboard Uganda Airlines on Tuesday night.

Ultimate African Pool Championship 2025

Men’s team:

Champions: South Africa

Runners-up: Uganda

Women’s team:

Champions: Uganda

Runners-up: Namibia

Men’s singles

1. Aden Joseph (South Africa)

2. Taufeeq Murray (South Africa)

3. Malvern Mukonza (Zimbabwe)

3. Thami Jabavu (South Africa)

Women’s singles:

1. Rukia Naiga (Uganda)

2. Rukia Naiga (Uganda)

3. Amina Faith Nganda (Uganda)

MVPs:

Men: Joseph Aden (South Africa)

Women: Rukia Naiga (Uganda)

Youngest player: Taufeeq Murray (South Africa)

How Uganda fared

Team events

Men’s team: Runners-up (lost 12–13 to South Africa in the final)

Women’s team: Champions (beat Namibia 13–1 in the final)

Rukia Naiga – Won both Life One and Life Two finals; crowned Women’s MVP