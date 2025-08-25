Uganda leave it late to recapture Feasssa title

By mid last week, hosts Kenya looked odds-on favourites to wrestle the Federation of East Africa Secondary School Sports Association (Feasssa) Games title away from Uganda.

They had showed their prowess in the earlier phase of the round-robins in some disciplines and the group stages of others.

Winning the athletics competition held in Eregi on Wednesday only added pressure on their East African counterparts.

Kenya took the secondary school girls and boys' athletics trophies after accumulating 13 gold, nine silver, and seven bronze medals among the girls plus 16 gold, 12 silver, and four bronze medals among the boys.

However, Uganda neutralized Kenya's athletics dominance by winning the girls (451 points) and boys' (473.5) swimming titles on Thursday. Uganda was dominant as their swimmers won 27 of the 33 races while Kenya, despite having the required entries and home advantage to aid their mathematics in terms of points collection, only won four.

Mind games split

The mind games trophies were shared as Kenya took the girls' titles in chess, through their team Queens Gambit, and scrabble, through Kahuhia Girls, while Uganda took the boys' chess owing mostly to the efforts of St. Mary's College Kisubi (Smack) and scrabble through Ntare School.

Uganda was also dominant in the racket games. Kibuli SS fought the table tennis boys' trophy back from Mbogo Mixed and retained the girls' for a second time. Kibuli also wrestled the boys' tennis title from the Kenyans and retained boys' badminton for a 4th time in a row.

Mbogo High also won girls' badminton for the eighth time in a row while the Kenyans took the girls' tennis for a 4th time in a row.

Rwanda push

On the tarmac courts, Rwanda threw the spanner in the works by taking the basketball 3x3 and 5x5 boys' trophies through A.P.E Rugunga and ITS Kigali which beat Uganda's Amus College 74-64 in the final at Kakamega Police Canteen on Friday.

Kenya's Ng'iya took the girls' 3x3 title while St. Noa Girls School Zana beat rivals St. Mary's College Kitende (Smask) 68-41 on Friday to retain the girls' 5x5 title.

Smask had earlier on Thursday beat rivals Buddo SS 46-30 to retain the netball title and also win it for the 20th time in 22 editions.

In volleyball, Kenyan sides Kwanthanze and Kesogon met in the girls' final which the former won 3-1 (23-25, 25-22, 25-13, 25-18). They inspired a Kenyan sweep as Cheptil beat Uganda's Namugongo Vocational and Secondary School 3-2 (25-21, 23-25, 17-25, 25-21, 15-9. Uganda national champions Bukedea Comprehensive School (BCS), who fell to Namugongo in the semis, beat Burundi's St Luc 3-0 (25-18, 25-23, 26-24) to claim bronze.

The Kenyans also took both handball titles through Moi Girls Kamusinga and Kimilili High, which marginally beat Rwanda's Adegi's 31-30 for the boys' trophy.

Late football show

Uganda also had a full gold sweep in football which probably swept the overall title its way. First, St. Noa beat Kawempe Muslim 1-0 courtesy of Sumaiya Nalumu's goal to retain the girls' title and ensure that the sides are tied on three trophies each. Kawempe had ensured there would be no Kenyan side in the final as they beat Archbishop Njenga 4-2 on Wednesday at Kakamega High School.

Bukedea also beat Kenyan side Musingu High 2-1 to win the boys' title for the first time and ensure Uganda has won the last seven titles in this category.

But in rugby, the Kenyan boys proved strong as St. Peter's Mumias won the rugby 7s while Kisii High won the 15s, but Jinja SS ensured Uganda protected territory with the girls' 7s trophy.

And in hockey, Kakungulu Memorial edged a group of three strong Kenyan sides to win boys' gold but unfortunately the girls' trophy stayed with St. Joseph's Kitale.

In the end, Uganda won 15 titles in the secondary school titles then came second in 13 and third in 12 categories. Kenya won 13 titles, came second and third in 16 and 13 categories respectively.

Rwanda won two titles and were second and third once while Tanzania and Burundi finished third in three and two discipline categories respectively.

Kenya were dominant in the primary schools' category with six titles compared to Uganda's one while Tanzania topped the Special Needs Education category with three gold medals compared to Kenya’s two and Uganda’s five bronze medals.

For a change, most of the competition that ended before the closing day on Friday were given out at the fields of play. The closing ceremony was held at the badminton hall of the Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology and was graced by World Schools Federation (ISF) president Zeljko Tanaskovic, his vice and also president of the African Schools Federation (FAS) president Youssef Belqasmi, Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa, and Feasssa president Justus Mugisha.



