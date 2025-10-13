Uganda off to winning start at Ultimate Pool in S. Africa

MPUMALANGA, SOUTH AFRICA. Uganda’s Pool Cranes began their campaign at the Ultimate Pool Africa Championship at eBundu Lodge in Mpumalanga, South Africa, with a confident start as Team A defeated Team B 19–6 in their opening encounter.

The team, which travelled aboard Uganda Airlines to Johannesburg, endured a gruelling overnight journey before covering another 400km by road to Mpumalanga, arriving just in time to chalk their cues. But fatigue proved no obstacle — the Cranes made a statement from the get-go.

Men’s captain Rashid Wagaba said the team’s early success was encouraging but warned that the road ahead would be tougher, with strong opposition expected from South Africa and Tanzania.

"It was a comfortable start, but we know the real competition begins when we meet South Africa and Tanzania,” Wagaba said. “Those are very technical teams and everyone here is hungry to prove a point.”

Meanwhile, the ladies’ team, captained by Amina Faith Nganda, is also competing as Uganda B and will face Namibia in a decisive final game.

Nganda described the experience as an eye-opener for the Ugandan players.

"This tournament is a big opportunity for us to grow as players,” she said. “Ultimate Pool is quite different from what we’re used to back home. It challenges you to think faster, play cleaner, and it’s giving us exposure to a higher level of professionalism.”

Head coach Nathan Bwakosya praised his team for adapting quickly to the Ultimate Pool format, which he said requires a completely different tactical mindset.

“It’s not just about potting balls — this version demands precision, shot timing, and mental discipline,” Bwakosya explained. “We are learning and competing at the same time.”

Message of unity

During the tournament’s opening ceremony, Hilton Adams, the CEO of Ultimate Pool South Africa, emphasised the unity and growth of cue sports on the continent.

"We are here as one African family,” Adams said. “This event is about bringing together the best of Africa to elevate the game and create opportunities for our players to turn professional.”

Adams announced that the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to next year’s Ultimate Pool World Series in Malta.

“That’s how we start building professionals,” he said.

The championship, which brings together the continent’s best cueists under the Ultimate Pool Africa franchise established in 2022, will culminate on Saturday with both team and singles champions crowned.

Ultimate Pool championship

Results

Uganda A 19-6 Uganda B

Playing Tuesday

Kenya B vs Uganda B

Namibia 2 vs Uganda A

Namibia vs Uganda