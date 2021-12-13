Uganda overcome swimming boycott to win regional title

Steve Magera of Uganda in action to win the boys’ 15-16 years 200m SC butterfly.PHOTOS/ISMAIL KEZAALA
 

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

  • Zone III stoked the flames – which now threaten the future of a perennially under-represented 17 and over girls’ age group – unknowingly when Kenya’s Victoria Okumu, who was let to swim 100m backstroke alone on Thursday, was stopped from swimming 100m butterfly on Friday as officials belatedly admitted they had erred in judgement.

National swimming coach Muzafaru Muwanguzi threw the team and the Cana Zone III Championships organisers into the shark’s teeth on Saturday after stopping his swimmers from taking part and then stepping down before Uganda returned to claim top honours with 2,827 points at Kampala International School of Uganda (Kisu) - Bukoto.

