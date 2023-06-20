Uganda primed for Davis Cup - Oduke

Local tennis talk and John Oduke are synonymous.The Legends has seen the game transform in the last two decades.

He has played,competed locally and internationally before calling it a day to turn tocoaching the next stars.

Oduke’s latest coaching mission has sent him to the Democratic Republic of Congo where Uganda will compete at the prestigious Davis Cup by the Rakuten Africa Group V at the Cerle de Kinshasa on clay, on Wednesday.

Oduke is tutoring four boys inFrank Tayebwa, Troy Adrian Zziwa, Paul Sekandi and Trevor Solomon Kazibwe in the continental event.

Uganda entered the tournament seeking qualification to thenext stage, the Africa Group IV to be played later in the year. Oduke thinksthe group has done a great job preparing behind the scenes.

“This bunch ofplayers is very promising and disciplined. When it comes to game plans theyknow what to do and I also will be there with them to guide them as theycompete,” Oduke told Daily Monitor at the team flag off at the Uganda Olympics Committee.

Oduke also took time to remind his players that playing atthe Davis Cup is a milestone and they should make life hard for their opponentswhile at it.

With only two nations expected to progress after toppingtheir groups, Uganda has an uphill task with the likes of Burundi, DRC, Congo Brazzaville, Gabon, Tanzania, Mauritius, Ethiopia, Madagascar, Lesotho, Djibouti and Seychelles present at the party.

The event will also run in a roundrobin format with four groups of three teams each.

The first three days will have the group stages roll out with play offs kicking off on Saturday.

Team Uganda

John Oduke (Captain), Frank Tayebwa (Player), Troy Adrian Zziwa, (Player), Paul Sekandi (Player), Trevor Solomon Kazibwe (Player)