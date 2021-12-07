Prime

Uganda ready for Cana Zone III Championships

Ready for the big dip. Ugandan swimmers had their preps last month during the National Swimming Championships. PHOTO/ISMAIL KEZAALA

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

  • The last time Uganda took part in the Zone III Championships, coach Muzafaru Muwanguzi’s side put up its best show to finish second behind hosts Kenya.

Uganda expects to field 86 swimmers – selected from the recently concluded National Championships – and 11 water polo players in the Cana Zone III Championships that start Thursday in Kampala.

