Uganda reaps more on international scene

Uganda has had relative success on the international swimming scene this year.

The latest feat in an expanded way of measuring success was seeing US-based swimmer Jesse Ssengonzi clock 51.90 seconds to beat what was the B qualification time (52.34) for the men’s 100m butterfly at the December 18-21 World Short Course (25m) Championships in Melbourne, Australia.

In the men and women’s 50m fly, Ssengonzi and Tara Ann Mary Naluwoza broke national records (NR) and also proved that Uganda were ready to compete with the rest of Africa.

Naluwoza also attempted to break the long course 50m fly record in September when she went to the World Junior Championships in Lima, Peru alongside Swagiah Mubiru, Steve Magera and Joshua Lumonya.

But speaking about the continent, Kirabo Namutebi clocked a 26.01 long course national record in the women's 50m freestyle to clinch silver at the Africa Senior Championships in Tunisia in August.

The medal, Uganda's first at the senior level, came on the back of a busy period for her and her brother Tendo Mukalazi – as they competed in Hungary, Uganda, England, Turkey and Tunisia between July and September.

Namutebi also opened her international medal account by bagging the women's 50m free silver at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, where she competed with Mukalazi and Avice Meya.

Meya, who was also with the siblings and male counterpart Atuhaire Ambala at the Commonwealth Games in England lowered the women's 50m backstroke national record to 31.72 in Konya.

But the highlight of Konya was Paralympian Husnah Kukundakwe who finished in the top three in all her seven women's para-swimming races.

Kukundakwe mostly raced against swimmers from the host nation but managed to bag two gold medals, three silver and one bronze.

Regional strength

Some of the aforementioned girls also helped Uganda improve its performance away from home at regional events.

Naluwoza helped Uganda finish third in the seventh edition of the Cana Zone III Swimming Championships in Tanzania. Uganda (2,521.5 points) finished behind hosts Tanzania (3,061) and the Suspended Member Federation (Kenya – with 2,768), who have administration wrangles back home.

Kisawuzi had been to Tanzania earlier in September when Uganda finished second in the swimming competition at the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games in Arusha.

Meanwhile, hosts Ndejje led by Rashida Najjuma and Makerere led by Ben Kaganda dominated the Eastern Africa University Games that climaxed on December 20.

Even though it finished 10th out of 13 teams, Uganda also put up its best ever performance at the seventh edition of the Cana Zone IV Championships held in April in Lusaka, Zambia.

Uganda had 101 individual entries in the long course championship and of those 76 returned 'personal bests' or exceeded expectations.

Through Namutebi, Uganda won three gold in the 50m (26.45) and 100m (59.83) freestyle plus 50m breaststroke (33.29) events before she went to the World Secondary School Games in Normandy, France.

Open water swimming

Adnan Kabuye continued to represent in open water swimming at Zone IV level - an event where Uganda also had Daniel Nuwagaba, Nathan Nsereko plus Karimah Katemba and Khyati Deshpande for the women.

Kabuye and Katemba took it a notch further by competing in open water in Hungary.

Local calendar

Back home, Gators Swim Club won the seventh edition of the Uganda Swimming Federation (USF) Club Championships held in July at Greenhill Academy, Kibuli and dominated the National Sprints Championship in November at Muhika International School, Kira.

In September, The Dolphins Fast and Furious Gala returned with a huge sell out and endorsement from the fraternity after a two year hiatus.

There were 536 swimmers from 19 clubs at the event held at Llilo Park, Kanyanya. Dolphins also continued to work with other clubs to compete in friendly galas during some weekends while clubs like Gators and Altona ran in-house competition showing that the hunger for racing is higher than ever.

Masters

There was a return to local masters swimming after a three year hiatus. But before the local competition returned, Uganda topped the first edition of the Zone III masters competition winning 13 gold, 10 silver and seven bronze medals as they amassed 392 points and also performed exceptionally at the Zone IV meet.

Altona overcame a three year wait to wrestle back championship status from Formidables during the 14th edition of the USF Masters Gala that attracted over 200 swimmers from eight clubs.

Fina president visit

Meanwhile, Fina president Husain Al-Musallam made a commitment during a two day visit in February that Uganda will get a standard 25m pool. But he set no timelines as he passed the ball back to the government and USF to make some guarantees.

"We will give Uganda a 25m pool but we need land first.

Then we want to know what is going to happen to the pool in the first five years. Government must give access to the federation and athletes to train.

The federation must guarantee that other logistical things will measure up to Fina requirements.

But most importantly, we do not build the pool here. We manufacture it outside so the government agency or customs must see it as support for future children and not tax it when it comes to Uganda.That is a basic requirement," Al-Musallam said.



ISLAMIC SOLIDARITY GAMES

PARA-SWIMMING

HUSNAH KUKUNDAKWE'S MEDALS

Gold

200m individual medley

100m breaststroke

Silver

400m freestyle

100m backstroke

50m freestyle

Bronze

100m freestyle

*100m butterfly medal not awarded

Timeline

December:

-World Championships (25m), Melbourne

-Eastern Africa University Games, Ndejje

November:

-Cana Zone III Championships, Tanzania

-National Sprints

-National Masters Gala

September:

-World Junior Championships, Peru

-FEASSSA Games, Tanzania

August:

-Africa Senior Championships, Tunisia

-Islamic Solidarity Games, Turkey

July/August: Commonwealth Games. UK

July: National Club Championships

June: World Championships (50m), Hungary

May: World Secondary School Games, France

April: Cana Zone IV Championships, Zambia

March

-National Primary Schools Gala