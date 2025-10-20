Uganda's grit shines in Ultimate Pool despite final heartbreak

When the Pool Cranes left Kampala for the Ultimate African Pool Championship in Mpumalanga, South Africa, their journey was marked by uncertainty.

Training had been cancelled for a week, and Uganda is still a newcomer to Ultimate Pool, with only Caesar Chandiga and Rashid Wagaba having prior experience in this version of billiards.

The remaining team members were learning on the fly, yet the squad was selected based on player rankings in blackball.

Challenging path

Despite being relative newcomers, Uganda impressed from the start.

In the men’s team event, they overcame early nerves and tough competition to reach the semifinals. A spirited 13–9 win over Tanzania’s Cue Masters showcased their growing cohesion, with key contributions from Joseph Kasozi, Azali Lukomwa and Caesar Chandiga.

In the final, Uganda led 10–8 against hosts South Africa, appearing poised to claim the men’s title they last won in 2006. But a sudden surge from the home side, led by Thami Jabavu and Joseph Aden — later named MVP — flipped the momentum. Substitute Ian Kazibwe cleared all reds but narrowly missed a black near the cushion, allowing Aden to clinch a dramatic 13–12 victory for South Africa.

“This is heartbreaking, but I’m proud of the team,” said Kasozi. “We gave everything, led most of the match, and lost by a single frame. That shows how far we’ve come.”

Women on top

If the men fell just short, the Lady Pool Cranes were untouchable. They demolished Namibia 13–1 in the final, demonstrating why Uganda remains Africa’s dominant force in women’s pool.

Rukia Naiga, the 2022 African champion, was unstoppable in singles, defeating younger sister Rashida Mutesi in the Life Two semifinal before overcoming team captain Amina Faith Nganda twice to take both first and second positions — earning the MVP award.

“Facing my teammates is always tough, but winning again for Uganda makes it all worthwhile,” said Naiga.

Cold conditions test resilience

The championship was not just a battle against opponents. At one point, temperatures in Mpumalanga dropped to 13°C, leaving players visibly shaking between frames.

Nganda opted to play with a jacket, while other players asked for warm water to maintain grip on the cues. The harsh conditions made Uganda’s achievements even more impressive.

Uganda at a glance

Men’s team: Runners-up (lost 12–13 to South Africa)

Women’s team: Champions (beat Namibia 13–1)

Men’s singles

Aden Joseph (South Africa)

Taufeeq Murray (South Africa)

Women’s singles