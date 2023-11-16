Uganda's High Commissioner calls for more sports facilities

Uganda’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Paul Amoru, has appealed to continental and global football authorities to aid the country’s push for sports infrastructure.

Amour met the Fifa president Gianni Infantino and his Caf counterpart Patrice Motsepe at an exclusive dinner at the prestigious Pigalle Restaurant in Santon.

The event, attended by several Fifa officials and diplomats, also had latter’s head of referees’ Pierluigi Collina.

The dinner was held prior to the final of the final of the inaugural Africa Football League between Mamelodi Sundowns and Wydad Casablanca.

Key issues including sports infrastructure development, coach training, and support for underprivileged children in need of better sports facilities to nurture their talents were at the forefront of the conversation.

Ambassador Amoru emphasized the importance of training opportunities for Ugandan coaches and sought assistance in developing at least 10 identified grounds, as acknowledged by the Ministry of Education and Sports.

“These grounds require essential amenities such as artificial turf, effective lighting, and fencing to maximise their potential for multipurpose use,” Amoru said.

“With a focus on benefiting underprivileged children, both boys and girls, the improved facilities would offer them enhanced opportunities to develop their sporting abilities,” he advised.

He also appealed for the scouting of talented individuals and building stronger connections between Uganda and football clubs with the aim of establishing academies within the country.

“Such endeavours would provide a nurturing environment for young talent to flourish and reach their full potential on an international stage,” Amoru noted.

Prior to the dinner, sports minister Peter Ogwang, in a telephone call with Amoru, expressed his gratitude to Motsepe for his support of the Pamoja Bid, which will see Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania jointly hosting the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in history.

Ogwang also confirmed the government's readiness to provide suitable land for prominent football clubs interested in establishing sports academies in Uganda.

Uganda remains steadfast in its commitment to collaborating with the South African government through an exchange program geared towards enhancing sports facilities.

The Joint Commission for cooperation, a framework previously signed between the two friendly countries, serves as the foundation for this endeavour.

The private dinner provided an exceptional opportunity to strengthen ties between Uganda and the global football community while addressing key issues in the realm of sports.

Uganda's dedication to developing its sports sector and supporting underprivileged children's talents was resoundingly emphasised.