Uganda’s men finish sixth at hockey Afcon

Finally shining. Batusa (R) in action against Namibia. The attacking midfielder scored in Uganda’s last two games after firing blanks in the pool stages. PHOTO | MAKHTUM MUZIRANSA

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

  • The display was a far cry from the inspired running in the 1-1 draw with Ghana on opening day but there had been signs in the 3-2 win over Namibia the previous day that the fatigue was starting to take centre stage.

ACCRA, GHANA. Ugandan men finished sixth after an insipid show in the fifth place playoffs match with Africa Cup of Nations hosts Ghana on Saturday.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.