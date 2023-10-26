Uganda's Noble rows to second Olympics

Ugandan rower Kathleen Noble made it to yet another Olympics by finishing fourth in the 2000m women’s single sculls at the Africa Championships in Tunis, Tunisia this past week.

Going into the final, Noble was seeded fifth of six rowers behind Togo’s Akoko Komlanvi, Egypt’s Ghada Ibrahim, Algeria’s Nihed Benchadli, South Africa’s Courtney Westley and ahead of the hosts’ Sarra Zameli.

In the heats of Monday, she finished second (8:25.87) behind Ghada (8:21:15) to make the semifinals, where she also finished second on Tuesday to make it to the finals.

Darius Okello, Uganda’s male participant was fourth in heat three of the men’s single sculls with a time of 10:53.92 and therefore making it to the repechage that sent him to a classification final.

Noble became the first Ugandan rower to qualify on merit to the Olympics when she made it to Tokyo 2020.

The grueling training period for Tokyo took its toll on the former national swimmer and she decided to quit the competitive aspect of the sport and focus on developing athletes. Okello is one of those.