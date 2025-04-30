Uganda’s novices impress at World para swimming

Enock Sekitende and Condoleeza Nakazibwe Thembo went to the Para Swimming World Series USA with an open mind, not exactly sure what to expect in Indianapolis. But the duo impressed at their first international tournament with personal best times in different races.

Sekitende, who started swimming only six months ago, was classified as S9, and improved his personal best times in two races. He was slower in his favourite breast stroke over 100m, finishing in 1:45.72 minutes. But in the 100m freestyle he improved from 1:32.51 minutes to 1:29.41 minutes, a personal best.

Sekitende also improved his time in the 50m freestyle from 0:38.30 seconds to 0:36.89 seconds.

“I am happy I have been classified and I have competed in different events. I am learning many things from other para-swimmers,” said the boy born with a deformed left hand.

Despite being disqualified in her favourite 100m breaststroke race, Nakazibwe Thembo got three personal bests. In the 100 butterfly she improved from 1:52.89 minutes to 1:35.81 minutes. In the 50m freestyle she improved from 0:37.32 seconds to 0:34.72 seconds to reach the youth final.

In the 100m freestyle she improved from 1:33.07 minutes to 1:20.85 minutes.

“I feel happy that I have been classified. So now I have a place to compete in international para-swimming events,” Nakazibwe said upon being classified as S8, the same class as her idol Husnah Kukundakwe.

It was the first time the 12-year old Nakazibwe Thembo competed in a 50m pool. What did it feel like? “I expected it to be challenging but actually I feel it’s much easier in a 50m pool than in a 25m pool.”

She added: “Competing against fellow para-swimmers is fairer because against fully abled swimmers you feel if you were like them you would have had a better chance. It’s more fun and conducive here.”

Meanwhile, two-time Paralympian Kukundawe, sailed to the World Para Swimming Championships in Singapore, in September after bagging gold in the 50m freestyle, silver in the 100m breast stroke and bronze in the 100m freestyle, with personal best times in all events.

ENOCH SEKITENDE

100 Freestyle

1:29.41 (PB)

100 Breaststroke

1:45.72

50 Freestyle

0:36.89 (PB)

*CONDOLEEZA NAKAZIBWE

100 butterfly

1:35.81 (PB) and swum youth Final

50 freestyle

0:34.72 (PB)

100 freestyle

1:20.85 (PB)

100 breaststroke

Disqualified

HUSNAH KUKUNDAKWE

50m freestyle

0:32.53 (PB), Gold

100m breaststroke

1:28.98 (PB) Silver

100m freestyle