Uganda’s quest for gold begins in Malaysia

KUANTAN, MALAYSIA - After a grueling 32-hour trip to Malaysia, Uganda Onesmus Atamba sees the reminder every time he's back home. His gold medal from the inaugural Beach Woodball World Cup in 2017 in Indonesia, hangs in the 38-year-old phenomenon's living room.

And the most experienced member of the Woodball Cranes in Malaysia is eager for more at the Third Beach Woodball World Cup Championship and 23rd Malaysia Open which tees off today at De Rhu Beach Resort in Kuantan City.

"Feels like when you win it, it lasts just minutes," Atamba said. "You want that medal again right away."

Another opportunity to shine is around the corner.

Atamba headlines the star-studded Ugandan roster that will be looking to secure the country's podium-topping performance at the event set to tee off this morning with the preliminary round of stroke singles and team competition for 12 gates.

Balanced team

Apart from Atamba, who plays for Ndejje Corporates, Thomas Kedi, back-to-back winner of the Nile Special Uspa woodballer of the year 2021 and 2022, is already being compared to the sport's greats.

"Kedi is among the special talents in the team and I hope he has a good tournament," assistant coach Erick Enabu weighed in.

Head coach George Isabirye praised the team's balanced composition, boasting impact players both in the men's and women's categories.

"The good thing is that our team is well balanced. Look at the ladies, for instance, Lillian Zawedde, Joyce Nalubega, Florence Mukoya and Joan Mukoova, have played at the World Cup before yet the other younger players like Jackie Naula and Christine Birungi, have all been dominating some events," Isabirye said.

For the women's team, all eyes are on Christine Birungi, the back-to-back Uganda Open winner, who is expected to shine in Malaysia.

"These are the best players in the country and it is great to see everybody ready," he added.

Going for gold

However, Uganda will face challenges due to limited numbers, especially in the doubles events. Nevertheless, in the Malaysia Open, Bank of Uganda's trio of Josephine Nantongo, William Osire, and Kennedy Mutungisa will represent, adding strength to the team's aspirations.

"We are here to compete, not just participate. While we compete, we also seek valuable exposure. Some of you have experienced this before, while others are newcomers, but the key is to stay calm. Our goal is for each one of you to bring home a medal," Isabirye said.



The team is accompanied by David Katende Ssemakula, the assistant General Secretary at the National Council of Sports in charge of administration.

Katende expressed hope for Uganda's performance, highlighting their previous feat when they finished second to Chinese Taipei in 2019.

"Let's be positive and determined to achieve our goals. This is our time to prove ourselves, and everything we came for is possible," Katende said.

The competition promises to be intense, with defending champions Chinese Taipei leading the charge. Uganda will also be up against strong teams from Kenya, Thailand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Pakistan, Oman, Mongolia, Nepal, and Singapore.

BEACH WOODBALL WORLD CUP

Schedule

Thursday: Preliminaries, stroke singles and team competition for 12 gates.

Friday: Preliminaries double and mixed doubles in stroke competition and kick off of the Malaysia Open.

Saturday: Final for all categories.