Uganda’s Sebatindira too good for Polish opposition

Speaking in aggregates, it is Joseph Sebatindira 7-1 Poland after the nine-year-old Ugandan prodigy defeated seven opponents from Poland, losing to only one at the ongoing World Table Tennis Youth Contender Championship in Wladyslawowo, Poland.

On Wednesday, Sebatindira, the only African player at the tournament, stopped four Polish players by 3-0 to top his group in the Under 13 Boys Singles category.

It took a fifth Polish player, Jakub Turecki, to stop him 3-1 (11-9, 6-11, 11-9, 11-5) in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Now on Friday, in the Under 11 Boys Singles Sebatindira repeated his dominance on home-based players defeating Kaspian Borek 3-0 (11-3, 11-4, 11-2), Krzysztof Atlas 3-0 (11-3, 11-5, 11-3) and Jeremi Witkowski 3-0 (11-5, 11-5, 11-1) all of Poland, to top Group One.

On Saturday, Sebatindira, Uganda’s first-ever table tennis world champion, will need this mastery against another Pole Milosz Grocholski in the quarterfinals.

From Poland, Sebatindira and his coach Alvin Katumba will attend a high-level training camp in Halmstad, Sweden before embarking on the WTT championship in Helsingborg. Their last stop will be Sandefjord, Norway in mid-June for another WTT Youth Contender championship.

SEBATINDIRA’s U11 GROUP ONE RESULTS

3-0 (11-3, 11-4, 11-2) Kaspian BOREK

3-0 (11-3, 11-5, 11-3) Krzysztof Atlas