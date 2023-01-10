Uganda’s Sports Law (s) in the offing should draw from England’s “Fan-led review of football governance”

A report was published last year after a consultative process that spanned over a year in England, dubbed the "Fan-led Review of Football Governance."

This report, chaired by Tracy Crouch, MP and former Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport, made 47 recommendations, which, if implemented, will go a long way in reforming the game in England and, by extension, elsewhere in the world.

It was well received by the fans, but not so much by the sport's administrators. The two sports laws currently before the Ugandan Parliament, which, from where I sit, are not fan-centric and are more aimed at protecting the interests of those who run and invest in the sport, can learn a lot from England's "Fan-led Review of Football Governance."

This quote from Tracy Crouch gives a background to the review; “it’s clearer than ever that we need a proper examination of the long-term future of football. To many fans in this country, the game is now almost unrecognizable from a few decades ago.

Season after season, year after year, football fans demonstrate unwavering loyalty and passion by sticking by their clubs. But their loyalty is being abused by a small number of individuals who wield an incredible amount of power and influence."

In a nutshell, those in charge of running sports, whether at the federation or club level, have established a hegemonic presence over the sport at the expense of fans, who were, ironically, the industry's original stakeholders.

Governments who of course recognize the impact that sports has on the socio-cultural ethos of their population especially the youth are increasingly deciding that they can no longer look away, especially with the immense commercial product that is sports and their increased funding of the sector.

They no longer trust that this hitherto self-regulating sector should continue unchecked hence all these attempts at regulation. Governments are increasingly pushing for the interests of fans to be at the heart of sports. This is not the case with the Physical Activity and Sports Bill for instance as opined previously.

The review’s topmost recommendation is a new “Independent Regulator for English Football” whose main focus will be what it terms as “specialist business regulation”.

The “Magogo Bill” fronts NCS as an independent body that will both regulate and be the government's sports policy implementing body, but as I have argued in previous columns, NCS should be broken up and an independent regulator created alongside another body to perhaps act as the government’s commercial sports arm.

In line with "specialist business regulation," the review aims at putting in place a new corporate governance code in recognition of the fact that "Football clubs are important cultural assets and must never be the playthings of owners who are simply their custodians."

Under this corporate governance code, “a Test of Owners and Directors in football” has been suggested. It is designed to ensure that “the right people with the right skills are in the right positions," in essence ensuring better decision-making in the running of football clubs and creating fan confidence.

Interestingly, there is something called "a fit and proper person test" under the Financial Institutions Act for directors of banks which has also been exported to the National Payment Systems Act. The two Sports Bills must incorporate it for administrators of sports in Uganda.

The review established something termed a "Shadow Board"—an elected group of supporter representatives who would be consulted by the regulator and clubs on all material off-pitch and financial matters.

According to the review, having a shadow board will be a material condition for the licensing of a football club. This concept is in line with making the fan a center of sports, something that is lacking in the two Sports Bills and should be added to them.

This column is going to run a series of articles in the next couple of weeks analyzing the “Magogo Bill”.

Happy New year!

Ojakol is a Sports Lawyer, Partner at Matrix Advocates