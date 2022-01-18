Uganda’s women fall in hockey Afcon bow

Promising. Akello (right) was one of Uganda’s most industrious player in the defeat to Namibia on January 17. PHOTO/MAKHTUM MUZIRANSA

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

  • Even after this, Uganda kept pushing forward till Taramarie Myburgh put the game beyond reach in the 56th minute.
     

Uganda’s debut at the women’s hockey Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) at Theodosia Odoh Stadium in Accra, Ghana, might have ended in a 3-0 defeat to Namibia yesterday but the result flattered winners on the bright sunny morning in the coastal city.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.