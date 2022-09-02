Uganda seek redemption against Burundi

KAMPALA. After registering mixed fortunes at the ongoing Youth Handball Championship in Kigali, Rwanda, the national U_18 handball team is looking forward to winning tomorrow's last group fixture against Burundi.





The team started the competition on a high note beating Libya 35-28 on Tuesday before falling to a more resilient Morocco by 45 - 24 on Wednesday evening.





Winning two games, Morocco has qualified for the semi finals that will take place on Sunday this week.





Meanwhile to achieve the same fate, Uganda has to win today's fixture against Burundi.





By reaching the semi finals, a country qualifies for the World handball Championship due next year in Croatia.





Coach Yakub Aziz says making it to the worlds will be a great stride for handball in Uganda hence he has rallied his team to work extra hard to see that they win against Burundi.





He adds that three of his team members had issues with their passports and did not play against Morocco while he also had some injured players hence the loss.





Earlier Yakub had told Daily Monitor that it was only Morocco that would give them a hard time in their group A .





"A few players on my team had injuries yet Morocco is among the strongest teams in this competition hence the defeat. We have corrected our mistakes, we expect a tough competition from Burundi but we are ready to fight hard and achieve the much needed win," he said.





Morocco 45 -24 Uganda

Libya 28-35 Uganda

Today's fixture

Uganda vs. Burundi