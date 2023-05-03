Uganda send thin team to Zone IV Swim Champs

Uganda has gone from having 25 swimmers with a record 101 entries swim at the Cana Zone IV Championship in Zambia last year to seven at this year's edition that starts Wednesday in Luanda, Angola.

Those are hardly numbers to upset the odds as only Peterson Inhensiko, 14, plus female teammates Zara Mbanga, 11, and Peyton Mary Suubi, 12, return from the 2022 team.

All last year's top performers that won 10 medals in Zambia are absent. Some like Tendo Mukalazi and Adnan Kabuye are abroad for studies.

But the change of event dates from March to May meant that the trip also coincided with the examination schedules for international schools.

The $2,000 (about Shs7.4m) needed to travel to Luanda was also a stretch as some swimmers recently represented their clubs in competitions in Dubai and South Africa.

However, Mbanga, Inhensiko and Suubi have had a good start to the year in local galas and will be tasked by coach Olivia Nalwadda to carry the team on their young shoulders.

Natalie Sanford, 18, also comes to the national team fold with good experience but there will also be huge anticipation about her performance after her younger sister Charlotte's impressive performance at the Zone III Championships in Tanzania last year.

Zaabu, 15, is also an experienced national team traveller and will wrap his hand around his sister Makula, 14, and Tino, 11.